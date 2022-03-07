Ukraine-Russia conflict: War crimes of the last century



The International Criminal Court (ICC) later launched an investigation into possible war crimes Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, a shocking reminder of the number of war crimes committed in the last century.

The United Nations says war crimes can certainly occur during an armed conflict, and examples include murder, brutality and torture, hostage-taking, deliberate attacks on civilians and more.

An expert previously told Gadget Clock Digital that the ICC would investigate possible war crimes committed by individuals.

“Depending on the situation in Ukraine, ICC prosecutors may investigate allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide,” said Dustin Lewis, research director of the Harvard Law School program on international law and armed conflict.

“The ICC has the power to exercise jurisdiction only over natural persons. In other words, it can only prosecute individuals. The ICC has no jurisdiction over those entities to which those persons may be associated, such as a government or the military,” he added.

Here are some of the war crimes of the last century:

Armenian genocide

From 1915 to 1916, thousands of Armenians died after the Ottoman Turks began mass deportations from eastern Anatolia, resulting in large numbers of deaths due to starvation or disease, according to the BBC.

According to Yale University, before the mass deportations began, the Young Turkish government hanged hundreds of Armenians on the streets of Istanbul.

The International Association of Genocide Scholars estimates that the death toll was “more than a million”, but that number is disputed. Armenians claim the death toll is 1.5 million, while the Republic of Turkey says it is 300,000.

Several senior Ottoman officials involved in the genocide were tried. Mehmet Kamal, a local governor, was convicted at the trial and hanged for his involvement in the Armenian genocide, the report said.

Although Turkey does not deny the astonishing number of Armenian deaths, its government says “Armenian deaths do not constitute genocide,” according to Radio Free Europe.

German war crimes during World War II

Although many war crimes were committed during World War II, the worst was the Holocaust, when Nazi German rule killed 6 million European Jews.

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler considered the Jews to be an inferior race that threatened German ethnic purity, and enacted legislation targeting Jews, excluding them from German society, according to the Holocaust Museum in the United States.

In September 1941, every person designated as a Jew in Nazi Germany was forced to wear a yellow star, which targeted them, according to History.com.

Between 1941 and 1945, during World War II, Nazi Germany started the Holocaust Death Camp, where 6 million Jews were killed. According to the United States Holocaust Museum, German authorities took the Jews to the death camps, where they were deprived of food, water, bathrooms, heat and medical treatment.

It was not until May 1945, when the Holocaust ended, when Allied forces began crossing the concentration camps and then releasing the survivors, according to the museum.

The Algerian war

The Algerian National Liberation Front fought the Algerian war with France between 1954 and 1962, and historians estimate that between 250,000 and 300,000 Algerians died during the war, the University of North Carolina says.

In 1954, the National Liberation Front launched a series of armed uprisings across the country, demanding the independence of the nation, and sending troops to the Atlantic to monitor the situation.

In mid-August 1945, the National Liberation Front reportedly targeted civilians and killed more than 120 people, according to the report.[1945সালেরআগস্টেরমধ্যেন্যাশনাললিবারেশনফ্রন্টবেসামরিকলোকদেরলক্ষ্যবস্তুকরেএবংএকটিজনতাকেউস্কেদেয়যা120জনেরওবেশিলোককেহত্যাকরেছিলরিপোর্টঅনুসারে।প্রতিক্রিয়ায়ফরাসিসৈন্যএবং”সতর্ককমিটি”1200থেকে12000মুসলমানদেরহত্যাকরে।

After years of fighting and the deaths of thousands of civilians, the French declared a ceasefire and the Algerian people voted for independence from France in 1962.

According to the BBC, a French officer, Paul Osares, has confessed to torturing and killing Algerian prisoners of war. A French court convicted Osarasis in 2002 of defending the use of torture.

The post-war amnesty prevents others from being tried for war crimes, the BBC reports.

Russo-Georgian War

According to the Atlantic Council, the Russo-Georgian War began on August 8, 2008, when Russian forces moved into Georgia and started the first war in 21st century Europe.

Hundreds of civilians and military personnel were killed during the five-day conflict, but 100,000 to 200,000 people were displaced by the fighting, according to the Brookings Institution.

The International Criminal Court has begun investigating war crimes committed during the war, but has faced a number of challenges.

In January 2021, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia was responsible for a number of human rights violations during the war, including the killing of Georgian civilians as well as looting and burning of homes, according to the Guardian.

War between Russia and Chechnya

Following the adoption of a constitution declaring Chechnya independent in 1992, Russian troops entered the country in 1994 with the aim of destroying the independence movement, according to the BBC. An estimated 100,000 people were killed in the 20-month war. It lasted from 1994 to 1996.

According to the BBC, the second war between Russia and Chechnya began in the summer of 1999, when Chechen fighters fought with Russian troops on the Chechen-Dagestan border. That summer, Chechen rebels fought to establish an Islamic state in Dagestan. World War II lasted from 1999 to 2000, when Russia declared direct rule over the country.

Human Rights Watch alleges that Russian forces committed “serious abuses” during the war, including war crimes.

Peter Bocart, a researcher for Human Rights Watch, presented evidence of war crimes at a hearing before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Bocart said Russian forces had carried out a “carpet bombing” that resulted in the “overwhelming majority” of civilian casualties during the war.

“Russian forces have in many cases used powerful surface-to-surface rockets, which have resulted in hundreds of deaths in Grozny’s Central Market bombings and in many small towns and villages,” Bokart said.

He added that Russian forces had turned much of Chechnya into a “wasteland”.