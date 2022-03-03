World

Ukraine-Russia crisis: 2 University of Delaware roommates living nightmare watching their countries at war

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine-Russia crisis: 2 University of Delaware roommates living nightmare watching their countries at war
Written by admin
Ukraine-Russia crisis: 2 University of Delaware roommates living nightmare watching their countries at war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: 2 University of Delaware roommates living nightmare watching their countries at war

WILMINGTON, Delaware — Two roommates at the University of Delaware are living a nightmare watching their countries at war with each other from thousands of miles away.

Greg Tarnavskyi is a junior and political science major from Ukraine and Vlad Krylov is a senior and economics major from Russia.

They became roommates after Tarnavskyi reached out to Krylov, knowing they both spoke Russian.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin began the war, both were devastated. But they also had the unique perspective to understand what each other was going through.

“I had to call my parents at 5 a.m. because they started bombing cities. I was watching the speech terrified because I knew he was going to announce the war,” said Tarnavskyi. “I couldn’t get any sleep because they were bombing everything. My dad called me and said, as he was getting fuel, he heard rockets flying over his head. I was terrified, but at the same time I knew my dad is a strong man and he was going to get my family safe.”

Krylov described the moment his roommate told him their countries were at war:

“I was doing my homework when he stormed into the room and said, ‘(Putin) started the war.’ At first, it didn’t quite sink in my mind that this really happened. Everyone believed it was possible…No one believed he would actually do that,” said Krylov. “It really breaks my heart to see that happen.”

READ Also  Trump’s Repeating Donation Tactics Led to Millions in Refunds Into 2021

Tarnavskyi’s mother and younger sister made it safely to Bulgaria. But his father, older sister, older brother and grandparents remain in Ukraine.

“For me, I feel guilty not being there. I want to support my army, join as a soldier, but my parents don’t want me to do that. That’s why I’m finding ways to help my country fight for this freedom,” said Tarnavskyi.

Krylov is also helping.
“It’s the least we can do. My friends in Moscow, they protest and it’s very, very hard to go protest in Moscow. You can be put in jail. If you say something wrong, you’re put in jail. You can go to jail for no reason whatsoever, just for being there. Greg’s friends’ brothers are fighting for their freedom. That’s actually crazy,” said Krylov. “Nobody I know supports this war. It’s not the Russian people, but it’s the Russian government.”

The sanctions imposed against Russia are devaluing the ruble and it impacts the ability to transfer funds from banks that Krylov relies on.

Both men pulled together a rally last week in support of Ukraine and are holding another rally this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Rodney Square in Wilmington, Delaware.

For Krylov, being outspoken against Russia comes at a hefty price.

“I’m considering applying for asylum here. Because for speaking out, I don’t think I would be much welcomed in Russia and now there’s a law if you assist Ukraine in any way, you can get up to 20 years in prison,” Krylov said.

The unknown fate of his family is overwhelming for Tarnavskyi.

READ Also  Photo From Tornado-Damaged Kentucky Home Lands Nearly 130 Miles Away in Indiana – Gadget Clock

“Since I’m not able to go home and fight the war, I’m doing everything I can from here,” Tarnavskyi said.

They say the support from the University of Delaware community has been heartwarming. They also have reached out to multiple members of Congress and the Senate, and are urging people to donate to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

WHAT’S NEXT: Experts fear Russia assault on Ukraine is set to intensify

Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#UkraineRussia #crisis #University #Delaware #roommates #living #nightmare #watching #countries #war

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Pegasus Spyware Says Customer Should Be Blamed For Hacking

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment