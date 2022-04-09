Ukraine Russia Crisis Affects Russian Footballer FIFA Imposed Penalties And Bans Matches in Russia Footballers will bear the brunt of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, FIFA imposes sanctions; The way out can also be shown from the World Cup

Russia is being strongly opposed to attacking Ukraine. In this episode, the International Football Federation (FIFA) has also warned Russia of exclusion from the upcoming World Cup, imposing many restrictions. Russian footballers can participate in the World Cup but cannot use the country’s name, national flag and national anthem.

The FIFA Bureau, in the presence of the presidents of six regional football federations, said in a unanimous decision that the Russian flag and national anthem cannot be associated with a team playing as the Football Union of Russia. Earlier, the organization of any kind of international football match in Russia was also banned.

On Sunday, FIFA’s top leaders decided to impose sanctions on Russia, lifting the ban completely. According to this decision, Russia was allowed to play in neutral venues and without spectators. Also the Russian footballers were asked to play without the national flag and national anthem, as well as the name change.

Other countries targeted FIFA

At the same time, FIFA is also facing criticism from other countries for not banning Russia completely from this tournament. Opposing FIFA’s move on Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Poland said it would still refuse to play against Russia in the World Cup play-off semi-finals to be held on March 24.

Karl Erik Nielsen, senior vice president of European football’s governing body UEFA and the Swedish federation’s president, told a website that he was not satisfied with FIFA’s decision and expected a “tougher stance”. The Czech Republic also said that FIFA’s decision would not change their decision not to play with Russia.

Apart from this, the English Football Federation has also given its response and said that its national team will refuse to play Russia in the future. Russia has qualified for the Women’s European Championship to be hosted by England in June. It is noteworthy that the winner of the play-off between Russia and Poland will have to play the winner of the match between Sweden and the Czech Republic on March 29.

After this, it will be decided which team will qualify for the World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic could face disciplinary action and fines and compensation if federations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic fail to play Russia under strict FIFA World Cup rules.