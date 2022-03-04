Ukraine russia crisis children shelter home child interrupt report in live reporting

Russia has so far suffered heavy losses in the war with Ukraine. At the same time, many cities of Ukraine have been ruined by Russian bombing.

In the midst of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, when an Indian journalist was giving his report, a child started making a ruckus during the live reporting itself. The reporter was giving a report from a child shelter when a child started hovering around them and started jumping.

In fact, Vishnu Som, who was reporting for NDTV from Ukraine, had gone to a child shelter home in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. They were trying to show how the children were living here. It is seen in the video that the children present here have not had any significant effect from the war outside. The children were engrossed in themselves. During this, a child first starts dancing behind the reporter, then starts jumping there.

During this, the child is also seen trying to listen to the report. Hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the war in eastern Ukraine have passed through Lviv. The city has become not only a refuge, but also a platform for humanitarian aid.

Let us tell you that Friday is the ninth day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Russia has so far destroyed many cities in Ukraine by bombing them. Millions of people have fled Ukraine and fled to neighboring countries. At the same time, Russia has also suffered a lot in this attack so far. Hundreds of soldiers have died, along with the destruction of dozens of Russian fighter aircraft, tanks, air defense systems.

However, even after heavy losses, Russia is not ready to back down and is continuously attacking Ukraine. On Friday, Russian troops have now also reached the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. There is a possibility of a fierce battle here. According to the information received, thousands of people have already left their homes before Kyiv. At the same time, the Ukrainian President is talking of continuing the fight till his last breath.