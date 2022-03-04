World

Ukraine russia crisis children shelter home child interrupt report in live reporting

16 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine russia crisis children shelter home child interrupt report in live reporting
Written by admin
Ukraine russia crisis children shelter home child interrupt report in live reporting

Ukraine russia crisis children shelter home child interrupt report in live reporting

Ukraine russia crisis children shelter home child interrupt report in live reporting

Russia has so far suffered heavy losses in the war with Ukraine. At the same time, many cities of Ukraine have been ruined by Russian bombing.

In the midst of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, when an Indian journalist was giving his report, a child started making a ruckus during the live reporting itself. The reporter was giving a report from a child shelter when a child started hovering around them and started jumping.

In fact, Vishnu Som, who was reporting for NDTV from Ukraine, had gone to a child shelter home in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. They were trying to show how the children were living here. It is seen in the video that the children present here have not had any significant effect from the war outside. The children were engrossed in themselves. During this, a child first starts dancing behind the reporter, then starts jumping there.

During this, the child is also seen trying to listen to the report. Hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the war in eastern Ukraine have passed through Lviv. The city has become not only a refuge, but also a platform for humanitarian aid.

Let us tell you that Friday is the ninth day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Russia has so far destroyed many cities in Ukraine by bombing them. Millions of people have fled Ukraine and fled to neighboring countries. At the same time, Russia has also suffered a lot in this attack so far. Hundreds of soldiers have died, along with the destruction of dozens of Russian fighter aircraft, tanks, air defense systems.

READ Also  New bridge being built in Dragon Pangong Tso, know what is the position of India-China in this area

However, even after heavy losses, Russia is not ready to back down and is continuously attacking Ukraine. On Friday, Russian troops have now also reached the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. There is a possibility of a fierce battle here. According to the information received, thousands of people have already left their homes before Kyiv. At the same time, the Ukrainian President is talking of continuing the fight till his last breath.


#Ukraine #russia #crisis #children #shelter #home #child #interrupt #report #live #reporting

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  New Jersey, Connecticut to end school mask mandate, New York staying in place and could extend

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment