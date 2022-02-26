World

Ukraine Russia crisis soldier destroyed the bridge by blowing himself to stop russian army tank

The President of Ukraine said that his army would not surrender to Russia. At the same time, the Russian army has reached the capital Kiev on Saturday.

Russian troops entered the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Saturday. However, in this war, the soldiers of Ukraine are giving tremendous resistance to the Russian army. On several occasions, Ukrainian soldiers have been seen standing in front of hundreds of Russian soldiers, making this seemingly easy war difficult for Russia. In this sequence, the sacrifice of a Ukrainian soldier to stop Russian soldiers is being discussed everywhere. At the same time, on the offer of help to remove America from the country, the President of Ukraine has said that he will not leave the country, America should help with weapons.

When the soldier blew himself- A Ukrainian soldier blew himself up to destroy a bridge in the southern province of Kherson to stop Russian tanks from advancing. His sacrifice to stop Russian tanks is now being praised by the Ukrainian military. The soldier’s name is Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovich.

According to the information received, this soldier was planting bombs in the bridge to stop the Russian tanks. Meanwhile, a squad of Russian army tanks reached there. The Ukrainian soldier had planted the bomb, but there was not enough time to get out of there and reach a safe place and blow up the bridge. So he blew himself up along with the bridge. After which the Russian troops had to stay there for a long time.

America’s proposal After the news of Russian troops entering Ukraine’s capital Kiev, the US had offered to evacuate the President of the country safely. Which was rejected by President Zelensky. He said- “The fight is here, I want ammunition, not a ride. The US offer to Zelensky was based on intelligence that Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with his own regime.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reassured on Saturday that his army would not surrender to Russia. She will respond strongly to Russian aggression. On the claims of leaving the country, he said that we are not going to lay down arms. We will protect our country till our last breath.

