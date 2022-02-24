Ukraine Russia Fight Threatens Nuclear Wreckage – Gadget Clock





The Russian invasion of Ukraine is endangering the wreckage of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (Chernobyl NPP), source of one of the worst man-made disasters in history.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Thursday morning that Russian forces were trying to seize the plant and the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the area around the plant left radioactive after the 1986 disaster. (The plant’s Ukrainian name can also be translated as Chornobyl.)

Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

His claims could not immediately be independently verified – though there have been fears for weeks that if Russia did invade Ukraine, the Chernobyl exclusion zone could be one path for Russian forces to attack Kyiv.

The country’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, told a Washington news conference “they also made an attempt to steal the Chernobyl nuclear power station, and the fight is going right there.”

Chernobyl Containment

Roughly 70 miles north-northwest of Kyiv, the ruins of the exploded Chernobyl Reactor No. 4 are still considered highly dangerous, with massive quantities of contaminated material inside a giant metal sarcophagus.

The long-term impact of the reactor’s explosion is still a source of heated debate. The official death toll remains a few dozen, but some have predicted 90,000 people or more could ultimately die of Chernobyl-linked cancers, just from the contamination already spread at the time.