Ukraine-Russia: Kyiv still standing on Day 3 as Zelenskyy refuses to leave country



Kiev is under Ukrainian control after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to leave his country on the third day of Russia’s aggression.

Russia began advancing on the capital city on Friday night but made limited progress in local time until Saturday morning when shots were heard in the city center. Government officials have urged people to take shelter and avoid going to windows or verandas.

A British intelligence report on Saturday claimed that Russian forces were now 18.5 miles (30 kilometers) away from the capital, and that Russia had failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine, greatly reducing the Russian air force’s influence and equalizing potential combat.

“The number of Russian casualties could be heavier and higher than the Kremlin expected or acknowledged,” the report said. British Ministry of Defense said.

Zelensky continues to provide video updates that he has stayed in Kiev and will continue to lead his people as the Russians move into the city center.

“Don’t believe the false information,” Zelensky posted on social media after the sun rose in Kiev on Saturday morning. “I am here. We will defend our country because our strength lies in our truth.”

At the start of the attack, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that “there is no attack on civilian infrastructure.” According to a rescue worker, about 60 residents were evacuated from the building and at least six civilians were injured in the attack.

The Polish government said on Saturday morning that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours. The UN refugee agency said on Saturday that about 120,000 people had so far fled Ukraine to neighboring countries.

And Russian President Vladimir Putin has faced opposition both domestically and internationally: protests continue in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as in other Russian cities, despite repeated attempts to crack down on them. More than 2,300 people have been arrested in protests in Russian cities over the past two days, according to OVD, an independent organization that monitors political persecution.

European officials themselves have approved sanctions against Putin and Lavrov but continue to carry the weight of the toughest sanctions against Russia, which would remove it from the Swift Bank network and effectively cut it off economically from the West.

Germany, Italy, Hungary and Cyprus have resisted such drastic measures, but Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba said on Saturday. Italy and Cyprus They seem to have changed their minds and supported the measure.

Zelensky called on European allies to decide “once and for all” on Ukraine’s membership of the European Union, saying it was a “significant” moment.

