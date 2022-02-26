World

Ukraine-Russia: Kyiv still standing on Day 3 as Zelenskyy refuses to leave country

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine-Russia: Kyiv still standing on Day 3 as Zelenskyy refuses to leave country
Written by admin
Ukraine-Russia: Kyiv still standing on Day 3 as Zelenskyy refuses to leave country

Ukraine-Russia: Kyiv still standing on Day 3 as Zelenskyy refuses to leave country

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kiev is under Ukrainian control after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to leave his country on the third day of Russia’s aggression.

Russia began advancing on the capital city on Friday night but made limited progress in local time until Saturday morning when shots were heard in the city center. Government officials have urged people to take shelter and avoid going to windows or verandas.

A British intelligence report on Saturday claimed that Russian forces were now 18.5 miles (30 kilometers) away from the capital, and that Russia had failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine, greatly reducing the Russian air force’s influence and equalizing potential combat.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“The number of Russian casualties could be heavier and higher than the Kremlin expected or acknowledged,” the report said. British Ministry of Defense said.

Zelensky continues to provide video updates that he has stayed in Kiev and will continue to lead his people as the Russians move into the city center.

Ukraine’s Zelensky, advisers pledge to protect country: ‘We are all here’

“Don’t believe the false information,” Zelensky posted on social media after the sun rose in Kiev on Saturday morning. “I am here. We will defend our country because our strength lies in our truth.”

At the start of the attack, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that “there is no attack on civilian infrastructure.” According to a rescue worker, about 60 residents were evacuated from the building and at least six civilians were injured in the attack.

READ Also  Walker’s Triple-Double Leads Knicks Over Hawks 101-87 – Gadget Clock

Kiev High-Rise Apartment Building Damaged by Missile Strike

The Polish government said on Saturday morning that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours. The UN refugee agency said on Saturday that about 120,000 people had so far fled Ukraine to neighboring countries.

And Russian President Vladimir Putin has faced opposition both domestically and internationally: protests continue in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as in other Russian cities, despite repeated attempts to crack down on them. More than 2,300 people have been arrested in protests in Russian cities over the past two days, according to OVD, an independent organization that monitors political persecution.

Russian vodka picked up from shelves in US, Canada bars, liquor stores: ‘Every little thing makes it different’

European officials themselves have approved sanctions against Putin and Lavrov but continue to carry the weight of the toughest sanctions against Russia, which would remove it from the Swift Bank network and effectively cut it off economically from the West.

Germany, Italy, Hungary and Cyprus have resisted such drastic measures, but Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba said on Saturday. Italy and Cyprus They seem to have changed their minds and supported the measure.

Zelensky called on European allies to decide “once and for all” on Ukraine’s membership of the European Union, saying it was a “significant” moment.

Gadget Clock’ Andrew Mark Miller, Brie Stimson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.


#UkraineRussia #Kyiv #standing #Day #Zelenskyy #refuses #leave #country

READ Also  As climate change fears mount, a real fight over fake turf
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment