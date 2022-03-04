Ukraine Russia: President Zelensky has left Ukraine and gone to Poland, claims Russian news agency Sputnik

Ukraine Russia War: Shortly before Russia’s claim, the President of Ukraine released a video from Warzone and claimed to be in his own country.

Russian news agency Sputnik has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr has left the country and gone to Poland. The Russian news agency’s claim comes after Zelensky’s video, in which he claimed to be in Ukraine’s warzone.

It’s been nine days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Friday (March 4, 2022) the President of Ukraine claimed that his army has killed 9000 Russian soldiers so far. He warned that if Russian soldiers want to save their lives, then leave Ukraine and return to their country.

It is difficult to say how much the Russian news agency’s claim that Ukraine’s President Zelensky is going to Poland, because so far there has been no response from Ukraine, but it can be said that Zelensky has been sent to Ukraine at this time. I’m in a lot of danger. According to the report of the British newspaper The Times, there have been three attempts to kill Ukraine’s President Zelensky in the past week.

The most important thing in the report of The Times is that the people of Russia are also behind the three attacks on Zelensky. The report claims that Russia has given the task of killing Zelensky to Wegner and the Chechen Special Force. These two groups have also attempted to kill Zelensky three times, but these attacks on Zelensky were foiled with the help of Russian Federal Security.

According to the report, Russian Federal Security leaked information to Ukraine before the attack, due to which Zelensky’s life was saved every time. Russian Federal Security did this because it is against President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine. Ukraine’s President Zelensky himself has also claimed a few days ago that Russia has sent 400 assassins to kill him.