Ukraine Russia War: A citizen of Ukraine climbed on a Russian tank and put up the flag of his country

12 seconds ago
Ukraine Russia War: PM Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. PM Modi urged Russian President Putin to speak directly to the President of Ukraine himself.

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues and Monday (7 March 2022) marks the 12th day of the war. Amidst this fierce battle, a video is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a Ukrainian man is seen mounted on a Russian tank and holding the Ukrainian flag in his hand, which he is waving. The people of Ukraine present nearby are clapping seeing the courage of the person.

The United Nations Human Rights Council has informed that about 331 civilians have been killed so far due to the Russo-Ukraine war. This figure may increase further. About 1.4 million people have left Ukraine and taken refuge in other countries.

At the same time, today the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone. ANI quoted Indian government sources as saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Putin on the phone. The phone call lasted for about 50 minutes. They discussed the emerging situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian teams.

ANI quoted Indian government sources as saying, “PM Modi urged President Putin to hold direct talks with President Zelensky of Ukraine in addition to the ongoing talks between the Russia-Ukrainian delegation. PM Modi appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy. President Putin also assured Prime Minister Modi of all possible help for the safe evacuation of Indian citizens.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the media that so far we have evacuated more than 16 thousand Indian citizens out of about 20 thousand from Ukraine. About 3 thousand Indian citizens are still in the neighboring countries of Ukraine, whom the Indian Embassy is making arrangements to evacuate.

Let us inform that the Government of India has started Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine. Under this operation, planes from India go to the neighboring countries of Ukraine and from there rescue Indians safely and bring them back to India. For this, the Government of India has sent four ministers to neighboring countries of Ukraine, so that they can keep a close watch on Operation Ganga.


