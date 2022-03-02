Jobs

Ukraine Russia War: Big governments fail to provide help in war-torn Ukraine, how tech companies are presenting an example of humanity, know

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine Russia War: Big governments fail to provide help in war-torn Ukraine, how tech companies are presenting an example of humanity, know
Written by admin
Ukraine Russia War: Big governments fail to provide help in war-torn Ukraine, how tech companies are presenting an example of humanity, know

Ukraine Russia War: Big governments fail to provide help in war-torn Ukraine, how tech companies are presenting an example of humanity, know

Ukraine Russia War: Big governments fail to provide help in war-torn Ukraine, how tech companies are presenting an example of humanity, know

Tech companies in Ukraine have set an example for humanity by helping. These tech companies include companies like America’s Meta, Tesla, Google and Microsoft.

7 days have passed since the war started between Russia and Ukraine. So far, there has been a huge loss of life and property from both the sides. In which the most damage has been done to the citizens of Ukraine and the students studying there. Due to the war, the big governments are unable to help the people of Ukraine and the foreign citizens present there.

In such a situation, some tech companies have set an example of humanity by helping. These tech companies include companies like America’s Meta, Tesla, Google and Microsoft. Who is helping people in the war-torn area with the help of their technology.

Where on the demand of the Ukrainian government, Tesla has started its Starlink Internet service in Ukraine without any charge. At the same time, Tesla has announced that the company will provide free supercharging stations in areas bordering Ukraine to charge Tesla cars. Along with this, the second US company Airbnb has announced the construction of one lakh temporary homes for the refugees of Ukraine. These temporary houses will be built outside the borders of Ukraine.

Many people use Google Match to reach new places. Keeping this in mind, life traffic data has been refuted from Google Maps in Ukraine. Due to which the Russian army will no longer be able to determine its path with the help of Google Map. At the same time, Microsoft is helping the government of Ukraine, the European Union and the US government to defend against cyber attacks by Russia.

READ Also  Can your bank account be hacked with your Aadhaar? Know what uidai says

Also read: How To Turn Off Auto Playing Videos On Facebook And Twitter? Read here the easy way

Along with this, Google is donating $ 15 million to help Ukraine through its charitable platform. At the same time, Google has also launched its SOS platform for search across Ukraine. Apart from this, social media company Meta is deleting posts of the Russian government on its platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.


#Ukraine #Russia #War #Big #governments #fail #provide #wartorn #Ukraine #tech #companies #presenting #humanity

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Netflix cuts price for plans in India: Mobile only Plan now starts at Rs 149, Know full details

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment