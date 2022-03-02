Ukraine Russia War: Big governments fail to provide help in war-torn Ukraine, how tech companies are presenting an example of humanity, know

7 days have passed since the war started between Russia and Ukraine. So far, there has been a huge loss of life and property from both the sides. In which the most damage has been done to the citizens of Ukraine and the students studying there. Due to the war, the big governments are unable to help the people of Ukraine and the foreign citizens present there.

In such a situation, some tech companies have set an example of humanity by helping. These tech companies include companies like America’s Meta, Tesla, Google and Microsoft. Who is helping people in the war-torn area with the help of their technology.

Where on the demand of the Ukrainian government, Tesla has started its Starlink Internet service in Ukraine without any charge. At the same time, Tesla has announced that the company will provide free supercharging stations in areas bordering Ukraine to charge Tesla cars. Along with this, the second US company Airbnb has announced the construction of one lakh temporary homes for the refugees of Ukraine. These temporary houses will be built outside the borders of Ukraine.

Many people use Google Match to reach new places. Keeping this in mind, life traffic data has been refuted from Google Maps in Ukraine. Due to which the Russian army will no longer be able to determine its path with the help of Google Map. At the same time, Microsoft is helping the government of Ukraine, the European Union and the US government to defend against cyber attacks by Russia.

Along with this, Google is donating $ 15 million to help Ukraine through its charitable platform. At the same time, Google has also launched its SOS platform for search across Ukraine. Apart from this, social media company Meta is deleting posts of the Russian government on its platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.