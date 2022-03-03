Ukraine-Russia war: NY politician holds gun drive as Ukraine citizens take up arms against Russian invaders



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A New York politician organized a gun drive for legal gun owners to donate weapons to be sent to Ukraine, where citizens took up arms against their Russian invaders.

Bruce Blackman, executive of Nassau County, held a news conference Thursday at SP Firearms Unlimited in Franklin Square, NY. An AR-15 or other long-range firearm from legal gun owners will be sent to the Ukrainian people.

“Until we send those weapons to the US government in Ukraine, the weapons will be kept in storage,” Blackman said.

Russia-Ukraine: Moscow demands control of Kherson Odessa ready for conflict: Live Update

“We will collect them,” he added. “President Biden, you take them there.”

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

A spokesman for Blackman told Gadget Clock Digital that “County Biden has asked the administrator to help with transportation.” “There are some companies that can export arms abroad, but it takes a long time. That’s why we asked the president for help. We haven’t heard yet.”

The Pentagon has ordered thousands of U.S. troops to be sent to Europe to bolster NATO’s eastern frontier, but so far the Biden administration has said U.S. troops will not fight in Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion eight days ago, most members of NATO and the European Union have been supplying Ukraine with weapons, including rocket launchers, antitank missiles, machine guns, sniper rifles and ammunition. Russian forces occupy Kherson and enter Kiev’s capital.

Members of the Ukrainian American community on Long Island joined Blackman on Thursday.

Russia-Ukraine war: GOP senators demand endorsement of Biden by Putin’s friends

Misha Migdal, a representative of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “While we are talking, my phone is ringing now … People are telling me my country will be destroyed.” “People there are fighting not just for their lives, they are fighting for what is probably resonating with every ordinary American, they are fighting for their freedom to exist as independent people in their own country.”

“They’re fighting on their own,” Migdal added. “They have been an independent country for 30 years without communism, without the Soviets, and this whole generation has grown up there and grown out of a sense of independence. And now it seems evil is coming back.”

“They must be able to fight this aggression and survive,” Volodymyr Salkovsky, leader of the Ukrainian Americans on Long Island, told a news conference on Thursday. “The people of Ukraine have an extraordinary resilience and an extraordinary sense of patriotism. The way this catastrophe has brought us together is unprecedented. We see support and continued efforts to end this war.”

Blackman compared the French resistance of Ukrainian citizens to the war against Russian troops during World War II, and the Polish partisans taking up arms against the Nazis.

“President Zelensky has been begging for arms for the last few days, begging for help. How can we sit still and not do our part?” Blackman added on Thursday. “In the United States, we have more than 300 million legal guns. If we, the American people, could get one-third of one-tenth of these guns in Ukraine with a grant from legal gun owners, we could get one million guns in Ukraine.”