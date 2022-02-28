Ukraine Russia War Petrol bombs in beer bottles killers posted on the front Russia sent killers to assassinate president zelenski

Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues for the fifth consecutive day. Meanwhile, many countries have announced that they will soon provide weapons to Ukraine. But before getting help from the Allied countries, Ukraine has started making petrol bombs in beer bottles for its own safety. Pravda Brewery, located in the city of Lviv, Ukraine, used to make beer before the start of the war, but as soon as Russia started the invasion, they started making Molotov cocktails in beer bottles to help the Ukrainian army.

Actually, a Molotov cocktail is a glass bottle filled with a flammable substance like petrol. It has a cloth wick on top which keeps on burning. We will do everything we can to help win this war, the owner of the Pravda Brewery said about making the Molotov cocktail. He also told that he got the idea to make Molotov cocktail from one of his employees who participated in the 2014 revolution in Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukraine has also decided to release prisoners from prison for fighting a war with Russia. However, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, a decision will be taken whether to release him from prison to fight the war, considering the behavior of the jailed convicts and their past military experience. Released prisoners of war will also be led by a former prisoner who has experience in fighting the war.

Meanwhile, news has also come that Russia has planned to kill the President of Ukraine and has also sent about 400 hired killers for him. News website The Times reports that 400 assassins of a group of special aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin have been sent to Ukraine to take control of Ukraine by killing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his associates.

According to the information received, so far 352 people have died in the Russian attack, including 14 children. Apart from this, about 1684 people have also been injured. At the same time, a large number of people have left Ukraine and gone to other countries. At the same time, talks are also to be held with both the countries on the Belarus border today.