Ukraine Russia War: Russia removed the flags of US, UK and Japan from its rocket, did not remove the tricolor of India, said – the look was getting spoiled by the flags of other countries – Ukraine Russia War: Russia removed from its rocket Flags of US, UK and Japan, India’s tricolor was not removed, said

Ukraine Russia War: Russia removed the flags of US, UK and Japan from its rocket, did not remove the tricolor of India



Putin is upset by the attitude of Western countries after the Russian attack on Ukraine. Russia removed the flags of some countries from a satellite-launching rocket. In a video posted by Russia on social media, it can be seen that while the Indian flag is mounted on the rocket, the flags of US, Japan, UK are being removed. These flags are lifted from a Russian space rocket from the Russian launch pad in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

Russian space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has shared a video in which some people are working to remove the flags of America, Japan and Britain from the rocket. Sharing the video, Dmitry Rogozin said that our team in Baikonur decided that our rocket would look better without the flags of some countries. Roscosmos is the Russian space agency. Like America’s NASA and India’s ISRO, Roscosmos oversees all the programs run in space.

According to a report, Roscosmos was to launch three dozen OneWeb Internet satellites on March 4 with its rocket. But now the Russian agency has refused. OneWeb Internet is a British company. OneWeb was going to launch 36 satellites on Friday aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket. But Roscosmos said that now this launch will not be done.

In fact, Russia is also angry with these countries because America and its allies have targeted Russia’s economy for the Ukraine attack. America has closed its airspace to Russian planes. Biden has announced a billion dollars to Ukraine. In Russia, on the one hand there is a protest against the invasion of Ukraine and on the other there are long lines outside bank branches.

Along with the US, the European Union has also imposed economic sanctions on Putin. Britain has tightened its rules regarding insurance. British PM Boris Johnson said companies in the Russian space industry will not be insured in Britain. Keep in mind that globally this work is on the largest scale in the UK.