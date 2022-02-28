World

Ukraine-Russia War: Russian army destroyed the world’s largest plane made in Ukraine, know everything about this plane

22 seconds ago
by admin
Ukraine: An-225 ‘Miriya’ was built by Ukrainian aeronautics company Antonov. It was recognized as the world’s largest cargo plane.

Many memories were lost in the Russian attack on Ukraine. When people got separated from their loved ones, they had to lose many such things which were very important to them. One such blow has been given by the Russian army to the government of Ukraine or to the world. When Maria of Ukraine was destroyed in the attack of Russian army, a wound on the chest of President Zelensky which is not to be forgotten.

Indeed, the Russian army has destroyed the world’s largest aircraft. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said the world’s largest plane was destroyed by Russian troops at an airfield near Kyiv today. The An-225 ‘Miriya’ was built by the Ukrainian aeronautics company Antonov. It was recognized as the world’s largest cargo plane.

The plane was shot down by Russia at Hostomel airport outside Kyiv. The government is so hurt by the loss of the plane that Ukraine tweeted from its official Twitter handle – the world’s largest plane ‘Mirya’ was destroyed by the Russian army. We will rebuild the plane. In the language of Ukraine, ‘Mriya’ is called a special dream.

600 ton plane could fly for 18 hours

The 84 m (276 ft) long aircraft was capable of carrying up to 250 tonnes of cargo at a speed of 850 km/h. In the time of Corona, it emerged as the biggest hope of the world. In 2020, this aircraft played an important role in delivering Corona medicines along with other essential equipment to Europe. It made its first flight in 1988. It stood like this for many years after the end of the Soviet Union.

The specialty of ‘Miriya’ was that he could fly continuously for 18 hours. This cargo plane weighed 600 tonnes and was capable of carrying up to 640 weights at a time. The aircraft was fitted with an electric generator weighing 117 tonnes. It was the only aircraft in the world whose wing area is almost twice the wing area of ​​a Boeing 747 plane.

The Soviet Army also used this aircraft for a long time. It is estimated that repairing Miria will cost more than $3 billion. Even after spending so much, the plane will be in a position to fly again in five years.

Significantly, there is news of heavy losses in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Migrants living in Ukraine are wandering from here to there trying to escape from there, so the people there have taken up arms against the Russian army. The eyes of the whole world are on the attack of the Russian army.


