Ukraine-Russia War: Russian troops underfunded, equipment sub-par, according to reports

17 seconds ago
Russia’s efforts to invade Ukraine appear to be underfunded and under-equipped to handle the rapid acquisition that Russian President Vladimir Putin had hoped for.

Russia is “increasingly frustrated” by the lack of momentum, especially in the north of the country, a U.S. official said Saturday. Despite months of planning and preparation, Russia has not yet achieved aircraft superiority and Ukraine retains command-and-control.

And a senior U.S. defense official told Gadget Clock correspondent Jennifer Griffin that the Russian military is not moving or fighting at night: most movements begin just before dawn and occur during the day because they have no night vision and are not trained in night vision. , Which contributes to slower than expected progress.

Part of the problem may be that Russian soldiers are recruited, not highly trained. According to the Soldier Mothers Committee, many do not know why they are there.

Several days before the attack, Russian women began posting on social media that their sons, who had now completed compulsory military service in the Russian army, had been sent to the Ukrainian border and had since been silenced.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Land Forces said that Russian troops stopped at Kontop in search of food and fuel after heavy fighting on Friday night. The statement suggested that locals could provide fuel and sugar, but did not make specific recommendations.

Locals claimed that the Russian troops “tried to lord and moonshine in exchange for any money,” according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The soldiers reportedly had no idea where they were, but they were “going to Kiev.”

A video Posted by Dutch news outlet Bellingcat Executive Director Kristo Grozev showed a Ukrainian soldier what an old Russian tank used in the attack was being investigated.

“This Russian — more worn out than our own equipment,” someone said during the video.

Jennifer Griffin of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


