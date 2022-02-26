World

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukraine to get $350M more in US defense aid, Blinken says

14 seconds ago
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Saturday that the United States would strengthen its defense of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

“Based on a presidential delegation, we have approved an unprecedented third presidential drawdown of up to $ 350 million for immediate assistance to Ukraine’s defense,” Blinken said Saturday. “This brings the United States more than 1 billion in total security assistance to Ukraine over the past year.”

Blinken had earlier approved an initial payment of $ 60 million last fall and another payment of $ 200 million in December.

“This package will include more lethal defense assistance to help Ukraine deal with armored, airborne and other threats that it is currently facing,” Blinken added. “This is another clear signal that the people of Ukraine stand with the United States in defending their sovereign, courageous and proud nation.”

The economic struggles surrounding the war have remained a key element in holding Russia accountable and limiting its influence, as well as trying to equalize Ukraine wherever possible.

“While we may not have a Article 5 from NATO in the future, there is nothing to stop the United States from testing its strength by demonstrating space energy resources, cyber resources, energy,” said Brigadier General Md. General Blaine Holt told Gadget Clock.

And blockchain analytics firm Elliptic reports that NGOs and volunteer groups have collected more than $ 4 million in cryptocurrency grants for Ukraine as of Friday, of which more than $ 3 million came from a single unknown donor.

European leaders have approved personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, but Swift has not yet agreed to exclude Russia from the banking system.

Some experts fear that Russia could turn to alternative currencies, such as cryptocurrency, to circumvent the already tightening economic sanctions.

