National

Ukraine Russia War: We came to know recently that so many people are going to study abroad, really have to think, said CM Nitish Kumar

10 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine Russia War: We came to know recently that so many people are going to study abroad, really have to think, said CM Nitish Kumar
Written by admin
Ukraine Russia War: We came to know recently that so many people are going to study abroad, really have to think, said CM Nitish Kumar

Ukraine Russia War: We came to know recently that so many people are going to study abroad, really have to think, said CM Nitish Kumar

Ukraine Russia War: We came to know recently that so many people are going to study abroad, really have to think, said CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar: Nitish Kumar has said that a large number of students going to Ukraine for medical studies is a national problem. This needs to be considered at the national level.

The large number of Indian students going to Ukraine to pursue MBBS degree is not only a surprise to the common people but also to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has said that a large number of students going to Ukraine for medical studies is a national problem. This needs to be considered at the national level.

Nitish said that it is astonishing that such number of people are going to study in Ukraine. In the assembly, the Chief Minister said that till now no one was aware that such a large number of students go to study in Ukraine. Nitish said that not only students from economically poor states like Bihar but also from rich states are studying there. This issue is not only of Bihar. This needs to be addressed at the national level. It is not just a state subject.

In fact, Nitish was questioning the government about the students of Ukraine from Bihar. Nitish said that what can he do in this. It is a big problem that so many people are going abroad to study. The Center has to think about it.

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=nitish+related

There is also a sensation in India over the Russia-Ukraine dispute. The reason for this is that thousands of Indian students have gone to Ukraine to study medicine and got stuck there, which the government is slowly bringing back to their homeland. But still many people are trapped there. The government is claiming the help of such people, but a student who returned to India from Ukraine said that it was very difficult for us because the situation is not normal there. We could not sleep, there was a state of emergency, had to travel continuously without stopping. No one is helping.

READ Also  After the suspension of the farmers' movement, the toll plazas along the border will be free, vehicles will be able to run again

Significantly, the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is going on. The Russian government has expressed hope that the talks will be successful. On the talks of Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the Belarusian region, the Foreign Ministry of Russia said that we hope that they will end this situation. Will restore peace and try to restore peaceful life in Ukraine.


#Ukraine #Russia #War #people #study #Nitish #Kumar

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Smriti Irani inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 753 crore in Amethi Union minister said

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment