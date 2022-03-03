Ukraine Russia War: We came to know recently that so many people are going to study abroad, really have to think, said CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar: Nitish Kumar has said that a large number of students going to Ukraine for medical studies is a national problem. This needs to be considered at the national level.

The large number of Indian students going to Ukraine to pursue MBBS degree is not only a surprise to the common people but also to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has said that a large number of students going to Ukraine for medical studies is a national problem. This needs to be considered at the national level.

Nitish said that it is astonishing that such number of people are going to study in Ukraine. In the assembly, the Chief Minister said that till now no one was aware that such a large number of students go to study in Ukraine. Nitish said that not only students from economically poor states like Bihar but also from rich states are studying there. This issue is not only of Bihar. This needs to be addressed at the national level. It is not just a state subject.

In fact, Nitish was questioning the government about the students of Ukraine from Bihar. Nitish said that what can he do in this. It is a big problem that so many people are going abroad to study. The Center has to think about it.

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=nitish+related

There is also a sensation in India over the Russia-Ukraine dispute. The reason for this is that thousands of Indian students have gone to Ukraine to study medicine and got stuck there, which the government is slowly bringing back to their homeland. But still many people are trapped there. The government is claiming the help of such people, but a student who returned to India from Ukraine said that it was very difficult for us because the situation is not normal there. We could not sleep, there was a state of emergency, had to travel continuously without stopping. No one is helping.

Significantly, the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is going on. The Russian government has expressed hope that the talks will be successful. On the talks of Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the Belarusian region, the Foreign Ministry of Russia said that we hope that they will end this situation. Will restore peace and try to restore peaceful life in Ukraine.