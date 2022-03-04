Ukraine-Russia war: What is a cluster bomb?



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday accused Russia of using cluster bombs in the ongoing aggression in Ukraine, reiterating humanitarian concerns on the ninth day of the conflict.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels on Friday afternoon, Stoltenberg said Russian forces had deployed prohibited weapons, including cluster bombs, and called Russia’s attack on Ukraine a “clear violation of international law.”

“We’ve seen the use of cluster bombs, we’ve seen reports of other types of weapons being used that would violate international law,” he said.

He added: “It’s barbaric. It’s inhumane.”

Cluster bombs are effectively explosives that, once placed, are released into the air and release further submissions or “bombs”. They are spread over a large area with the intention of wreaking havoc on multiple targets simultaneously.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, cluster bombs can be supplied by planes, artillery and missiles.

According to the ICRC, apart from the initial damage caused by ammunition, the high failure rate in bombings, up to 40% in some recent collisions.

The result is a vast expanse of land with bombs that can explode. It becomes dangerous to return to normal life in those areas, especially in densely populated areas. Some former war-torn countries spend years cleaning up unexploded ordnance.

Although the use of cluster bombs is not a violation of international law, it is used against civilians.

Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin, has denied using cluster munitions in Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.