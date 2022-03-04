World

Ukraine-Russia war: What is a cluster bomb?

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine-Russia war: What is a cluster bomb?
Written by admin
Ukraine-Russia war: What is a cluster bomb?

Ukraine-Russia war: What is a cluster bomb?

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday accused Russia of using cluster bombs in the ongoing aggression in Ukraine, reiterating humanitarian concerns on the ninth day of the conflict.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels on Friday afternoon, Stoltenberg said Russian forces had deployed prohibited weapons, including cluster bombs, and called Russia’s attack on Ukraine a “clear violation of international law.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“We’ve seen the use of cluster bombs, we’ve seen reports of other types of weapons being used that would violate international law,” he said.

He added: “It’s barbaric. It’s inhumane.”

Cluster bombs are effectively explosives that, once placed, are released into the air and release further submissions or “bombs”. They are spread over a large area with the intention of wreaking havoc on multiple targets simultaneously.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, cluster bombs can be supplied by planes, artillery and missiles.

NATO rules Ukraine’s no-fly zone: ‘painful decision’

According to the ICRC, apart from the initial damage caused by ammunition, the high failure rate in bombings, up to 40% in some recent collisions.

The result is a vast expanse of land with bombs that can explode. It becomes dangerous to return to normal life in those areas, especially in densely populated areas. Some former war-torn countries spend years cleaning up unexploded ordnance.

Although the use of cluster bombs is not a violation of international law, it is used against civilians.

READ Also  Crisis in Rikers and NYC prisons escalates with 12th death in custody

Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin, has denied using cluster munitions in Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#UkraineRussia #war #cluster #bomb

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment