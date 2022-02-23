Ukraine said – America imposed a ban on Russia, China’s stance is friendly, said – will fight for every inch of land

Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Russia has announced separate state status for the two provinces of Ukraine controlled by separatists, Luhansk and Donetsk, and has also sent its army to these states. Angered by Russia’s move, Ukraine said that it does not accept this absurd and stupid move. At the same time, Ukraine said that Russia has been banned by the US and China’s stand on this issue is friendly. Apart from this, Ukraine has also said that we will fight for every inch of land.

Many countries including the US have imposed sanctions on Russia. Addressing the American people on the Russia-Ukraine dispute, President Joe Biden said that we have imposed sanctions on two Russian financial institutions, the VEB and the Russian Military Bank. Along with this, Britain has also announced sanctions against five Russian banks and three billionaires.

About 30 years ago, Ukraine got independence from the then Soviet Union. Since independence, internal conflict has been going on in Ukraine. While the western part of Ukraine supports Europe, the eastern part is closer to Russia. On several occasions the eastern part of Ukraine has supported many of Russia’s moves. The recent controversy stems from Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO and the European Union. Actually Russia does not want Ukraine to join NATO at any cost, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has intensified this effort since 2019.



#Ukraine #America #imposed #ban #Russia #Chinas #stance #friendly #fight #inch #land