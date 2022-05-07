Ukraine says drone destroyed Russian landing ship near Snake Island



Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday that it had sunk a Russian Serna-class landing boat near the now-famous Snake Island, which has stood as a symbol of resistance since the start of the war.

Undated video footage posted on social media shows an airstrike hitting a landing ship that had soldiers on board.

Sergei Brachuk, a spokesman for the Odessa regional military administration, told Ukrainian news outlet Pravda that Zmiinyi Island – also known as Snake Island – had become “a symbol of our rock-hard tolerance and ability to thwart the enemy’s most relentless efforts.”

The island first attracted international attention after footage was released of a Russian ship warning a small contingent of Ukrainian soldiers in the early days of the war, asking them to surrender their weapons or face a missile attack.

A Ukrainian guard responded to the radio by saying, “Russian warship, go by yourself.”

Thirteen Ukrainian army members were initially thought to have been killed after communication with the troops was cut off.

It was later learned that they had been taken as prisoners of war.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has been going on for more than two and a half months, and Moscow’s aggressive determination to occupy eastern Ukraine has escalated in recent weeks to its May 9 “Victory Day.”

The annual Russian holiday marks the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is using the day’s celebrations in an attempt to claim a military victory in Ukraine.

Russian troops will march on the southern port city of Mariupol on Monday. Ukraine’s prisoners of war and captured civilians are expected to be forced to demonstrate at the parade.

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Saturday Ridicule Russia plans to hold a traditional parade of Russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year near Snake Island – at the bottom of the sea.

The Defense Ministry did not provide further details on the attack on the Russian landing ship.