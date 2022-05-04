Ukraine says it is ‘ready’ as Belarus suddenly announces military exercises to test combat readiness



Ukraine is taking oath on Wednesday It is “ready” after its northern neighbor Belarus – which Russia used as a springboard for its attacks – announced a military exercise to assess the war readiness of their armed forces.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said the exercises, which began on Wednesday, would also be used to assess the military’s ability to operate in “unfamiliar territory in a rapidly changing situation”.

Andrei Demchenko, a spokesman for Ukraine’s State Border Service, said: “We do not rule out the possibility that the Russian Federation may at some point use the territory of the Republic of Belarus against the territory of Belarus against Ukraine.” Reuters .

“Therefore, we are ready,” he promised, adding that Ukraine had reportedly strengthened its border with Belarus since the start of the offensive on February 24.

Russia has held joint military exercises with Belarus before the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Belarusian officials did not say how many troops were involved in the exercise, but noted that their numbers would be gradually increased.

It claims that the strategies “do not threaten the European Community in general and neighboring countries in particular.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.