World

Ukraine says it’s fighting a “full-scale” Russian invasion on 3 fronts as shelling reported in Kyiv and other cities

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine says it’s fighting a “full-scale” Russian invasion on 3 fronts as shelling reported in Kyiv and other cities
Written by admin
Ukraine says it’s fighting a “full-scale” Russian invasion on 3 fronts as shelling reported in Kyiv and other cities

Ukraine says it’s fighting a “full-scale” Russian invasion on 3 fronts as shelling reported in Kyiv and other cities

Kyiv — Ukrainian officials said Thursday that the country’s military was fighting to repel a “full-scale invasion” by Russia on at least three fronts, after President Joe Biden accused Vladimir Putin of personally choosing to carry out “a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”  

Russian shelling began early Thursday morning in Ukraine, just moments after Putin said he had “decided to conduct a special military operation” aimed at the “demilitarization and denazification” of the neighboring country. He called on Ukraine’s forces to lay down their arms and surrender their country to Russian control, and warned the U.S. and NATO not to interfere or they would face “consequences you have never seen.”

CBS News teams in the capital city of Kyiv and in Kharkiv, close to the Russian border in the country’s east, has heard shelling throughout the day, and Russian forces have moved onto Ukrainian territory.

CBS News’ Haley Ott said a second wave of Russian strikes hit targets in Kyiv, with smoke seen billowing above the city, and one strike believed to have hit near a railway bridge in central Kyiv. 

Putin said Wednesday night that his plans did “not include an occupation” of Ukraine, and his government insisted it was not shelling population centers. The Russian leader has portrayed his attack on Ukraine as a defense of ethnic Russians in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, but Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe, flatly reject accusations that any aggression was being directed at Donbas, where Russian-backed separatists have fought government forces for almost eight years.  

READ Also  How the Owner of a 24/7 Diner Spends Her Sundays
Ukraine map

Source: CIA World Factbook


The invasion came just two days after Putin recognized the self-declared “People’s Republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas region as independent, sending shockwaves across the globe and sparking a round of sanctions from the West.  

Russia had massed roughly 190,000 forces near the Ukrainian border before the invasion began.

#Ukraine #fighting #fullscale #Russian #invasion #fronts #shelling #reported #Kyiv #cities

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  The man cuts hair like Kim Jong Un and the video went viral on social media

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment