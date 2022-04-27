Ukraine says ‘karma is a cruel thing’ following fire at Russian ammo depot, explosions along border



An adviser to Ukraine’s president said on Wednesday that “action is a cruel thing” after hearing the sound of fire at a Russian ammunition depot and explosions in the war-torn country’s border provinces.

Mikhail Podoliak made the remarks after a Russian official said the fire had been extinguished at an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region. According to Reuters, the border provinces of Kursk and Voronezh also reported new explosions on Wednesday, where officials claimed to have intercepted Ukrainian drones.

“If you decide to attack another country, massacre everyone there, massacre peaceful people with tanks and use warehouses in your area to enable killings, you will have to repay the debt sooner or later,” Podoliak was quoted as saying. Reuters says.

He added that it was impossible to “settle” the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“And so, the disarmament of the Belgorod and Voronezh murderers’ warehouses is a completely natural process. Action is a cruel thing,” Podoliak added.

The extent of the damage caused by the Belgorod fire is unclear – and it is unknown whether similar benefits were observed in Voronezh, as Podoliak suggested.

Russia has said it is sending investigators to the Kursk and Voronezh regions to investigate “illegal activities by the Ukrainian army,” Reuters reported.

On Monday, another fire broke out at an oil depot in Bryansk, about 60 miles from the Russian border with Ukraine.

The cause of the fire in Bryansk was unclear, but it came after Russia in early April blamed two Ukrainian helicopters for hitting a similar facility in the Belgorod region.