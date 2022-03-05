World

Ukraine says some civilian evacuations halted, accuses Russia of breaking ceasefire agreement

Ukrainian officials say a temporary ceasefire has halted the evacuation of civilians in one part of the country, and they say the Russians are continuing their offensive despite the agreement.

Authorities say evictions have stopped after Russians opened fire on the port city of Mariupol, southeast of the besieged country. Russian officials had earlier agreed on a route to evacuate both Mariupol and the eastern city of Volnovakha.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Kirilo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said “the Russian side is not complying with the ceasefire and has fired on Mariupol and its environs.” “Negotiations are underway with the Russian Federation to establish a ceasefire and ensure a safe humanitarian corridor.”

The deputy mayor of Mariupol, Serhi Orlov, told the BBC that the Russians continued to use bombs and cannons.

It’s crazy, “he said.” There is no ceasefire in Mariupol and no ceasefire on the whole route. “Our civilians are ready to flee, but they will not be able to escape the shelling.”

March 4, 2022: Smoke rises after Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka)

Russia’s state-run media, however, claimed that the shelling did not come from Russian forces, but from Ukrainian nationalists. The outlet RIA claims that a nationalist battalion “blew up a house in Mariupol” and claims that Russia continues to observe a temporary ceasefire, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The allegations show how fragile the ceasefire is in Ukraine’s continuing humanitarian crisis, which is entering its 10th day. Zelensky called on both Russia and its ally Belarus to help provide escape corridors for civilians.

NATO rules Ukraine’s no-fly zone: ‘painful decision’

“Humanitarian corridors need to work today,” Zelensky said in a video posted on Instagram. “To save people. Women, children, the elderly. To give food and medicine to those who remain.”

“Our help is already on the way,” he said. “Those who need help should be able to leave.”

The UN refugee agency says the number of people fleeing the country since the Russian invasion has now reached 1.45 million. Of these, 787,300 went to Poland, 228,700 to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.

Outside of Ukraine, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken traveled to Poland to meet with top officials there, after meeting with NATO allies in Brussels on how to deal with the crisis. NATO allies have increased humanitarian aid and military aid, while imposing increasingly tough sanctions on Russia’s economy.

However, it has so far refused to establish a no-fly zone despite pressure from Ukrainian officials, fearing it could lead NATO to a direct confrontation with Russia.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: “We understand the frustration, but we also believe that if we do, there will be something that could end a full-scale war in Europe that involves many more countries and causes much more human suffering.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. Week

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that he would view any no-fly zone as a “conflict” between its founders.

“Secondly, we will look at them as participants in the military conflict, and it does not matter whether they are members or not,” he said.

Paul Corner of The Gadget Clock and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

