Ukraine shelling: Biden says ‘reason to believe’ Russia conducting false flag operation before invasion



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

On Thursday, President Biden said the United States had reason to believe that Russia was “engaged in a false flag campaign” and that he believed an attack would “happen in the next few days.”

Tensions have risen along the line separating Ukrainian forces from the country’s former Russian-backed separatists, with the parties accusing each other of intensive shelling.

As he left the White House, Biden said the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was “too great” and he believed it could happen “in the next few days.”

Live Update: Russia-Ukraine: US Kindergarten Shelling Report Calls ‘Critical’

“They did not withdraw their troops. They did withdraw their troops,” Biden said. “We have every indication that they are ready to go to Ukraine, to invade Ukraine.”

Asked if diplomacy was still on the table, Biden said yes, pointing to his move to send UN Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to the UN on Thursday, where he would make a statement and “what that” could be the diplomatic route.

Biden said on Thursday that despite signs of an impending attack, he had “no plans to call Putin right now.”

“I guess it will happen,” Biden said, referring to an attack, adding that “the diplomatic path is still ahead of schedule.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday called the report on Ukraine’s shelling “critical.”

Russia plans false flag of Ukraine as prelude to attack: Pentagon

“Russia is building its military presence on Ukraine’s borders, including Crimea, Belarus and the Black Sea,” Austin said.

“You don’t do these kinds of things for no reason, and if you’re ready to pack up and go home, you definitely don’t do them,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced that it had intelligence that Russia might make an excuse to attack Ukraine, which could be a false attack on Ukrainian forces.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said such plans were “out of their playbook.”

U.S. officials believe that Russia is “planning to launch a counter-attack on Russia’s sovereign territory or against Russian-speaking people by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces, in order to justify its actions as part of this counterfeit attack,” Kirby explained on February 3.

“We believe that Russia will produce a very graphic propaganda video, which will include corpses and actors depicting mourners in the hands of Ukraine or the West, and pictures of destroyed sites, as well as military equipment,” Kirby said. , Adding that the United States has information that the equipment in the video will be similar to the “Western-supplied” equipment in Ukraine.

“It’s just an example,” Kirby said. “We’re seeing it across the board. We’ve seen this kind of activity from the Russians in the past.”

And on Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, when asked by Gadget Clock about Russia’s ability to invade Ukraine, said Russia had enough troops and resources “ready to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. There is no warning time.”

“And that’s what makes this situation so dangerous,” Stoltenberg said. “So we know their capabilities but of course we don’t know for sure what their purpose is, so it remains to be seen what they will do.”

“Having troops ready for war in and around Ukraine … is not a normal exercise … it is not a normal activity on their own territory,” Stoltenberg continued. “This is something that threatens an independent sovereign nation and they can rarely launch an attack at any warning time and that is the danger.”

Gadget Clock’ Greg Norman, Eddie DeMarche and Ron Blitzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.