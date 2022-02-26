Ukraine showdown: Volodymyr Zelenskyy challenges Vladimir Putin



Supporters of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have portrayed him as a hero just three days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after he promised to stay in Kiev and defend his country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s promises have come despite his first targets as he seeks to seize control of Ukraine’s democratic government.

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not rides,” the Ukrainian president said in a video posted on Twitter after rejecting an American offer to evacuate the Ukrainian capital.

Russia’s crawling in Kiev has given rise to comparisons between the leadership styles of Zelensky vs. Putin, as well as other world powers.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky, 44, was elected president in 2019, but before that, he was an actor in Ukrainian films. TV show “Servant of the people.” The married father of two played a high school teacher who woke up one morning to find that he had been elected president in a landslide after a social media video went viral condemning corruption.

Social media helped Zelensky campaign for his presidency before he was elected, and social media is currently helping him update the situation in Ukraine and other countries to help boost the country’s defense against the Russian military.

The disobedience of the Ukrainian president and his promise to stay in Kiev have inspired his supporters to praise him as a hero and “badass” on social media. Photos posted online show Zelensky in a disguised uniform and military uniform.

In World War II, Ukraine fought against Nazi Germany, and Zelensky, a Jewish president whose family members survived the Holocaust, insisted on how Putin wanted to “denizify” Ukraine. Kiev post .

In a press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 24, he said his three great-uncles “and their parents and family had been shot dead by Nazi occupiers invading Ukraine,” although it was rare for the Ukrainian president to speak out. Its Jewish heritage, Post reports.

“For my father, my grandfather and his three brothers were all in front [in the Red Army] He was the only one to return to World War II, “Zelensky said at the time, according to the Post.

In a speech Saturday morning, Zelensky said fighting is ongoing in many parts of Ukraine, but citizens are protecting their “county, land” and “future” for their children. Russia used “all its power” against Ukraine from Friday to Saturday morning, including “missiles, jet fighters, drones, artillery, armored equipment, saboteurs, paratroopers,” he said.

On Friday, Russian missiles hit schools, apartment buildings and bridges, causing hundreds of casualties. The clashes continued till Saturday afternoon.

“They attack residential areas, occasionally using jet artillery, trying to destroy power centers,” Zelensky said. “Their strategy is very subtle. The residential buildings destroyed by their heavy artillery together with us is a final argument to the world to stop the invaders from attacking. Must be key evidence. “

Many commentators have compared Zelensky’s decision to stay in his country during the onslaught of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to his sudden departure from Kabul on August 15, 2021. The Taliban Closed in the country’s capital.

Vladimir Putin

The Russian president, 69, has nearly two decades of presidency under his belt and is likely to serve three more terms under Russian law – if he survives long enough. According to documents obtained by the Moscow Times, he served in the KGB for almost a decade, then known as “Comrade VV Putin” and was involved in the KGB’s Young Communist League, which began in 1975.

In 2019, the Times reported that declassified documents from the Central State Archive of Historical and Political Documents in St. Petersburg show that Putin received some praise for his work in the KGB but was not particularly exceptional.

Although Russia’s oppressive regime is trying to portray itself as a powerful leader capable of overthrowing Ukraine in just a few days, experts say the move could highlight Putin’s weaknesses as praise for Zelesky’s leadership has garnered worldwide acclaim.

“Putin is often seen enjoying a commanding position at home that enables him to pursue expansionist policies abroad. Yet the decision to invade a major neighboring state and be subject to widespread international sanctions suggests a different story – a weak leader willing to take risks abroad.” To secure its position, “said John Cioresiari, associate professor of public policy and director of the International Policy Center and Weiser Diplomacy Center at the University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy, in a statement.

He continued: “If the attack does not go well, Putin could face serious internal injuries, as both civilians and the military send young men and women into an unnecessary war.”

Russian state media outlets have repeatedly accused Russian forces of “genocide” against Russians in Luhansk and Donetsk, areas that Putin declared “independent” when Russian troops were protecting them last week as part of a “peacekeeping” mission.

Putin’s claim that he wants to liberate Ukraine from fascism is eagerly repeated in the hopes of rocking citizens who still hate the disgusting Nazi Germany regime they fought brutally 80 years ago.

“Putin launched a GRU-hosted misinformation effort to paint the Zelensky government as anti-Russian and separatist. His ‘Nazi’ use has resonated with many Russians because of Russia’s slow healing scars since World War II.” Ret. Lt. Col. Robert Magnus, a military analyst with experience on Russian and Ukrainian soil, previously told Gadget Clock.

The Russian president is now facing worldwide criticism for his decision to invade Ukraine and overthrow its democratic government, some commentators have described. Power grab And “widespread miscalculation.”

“This is a huge miscalculation,” Yoshiko Herrera, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who specializes in US-Russian relations, told Gadget Clock Digital earlier. “This action was … just another level of insanity. It’s the destruction of Russia for decades, so damaging for Ukraine and so expensive all around.”

Putin said recognizing Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea could resolve the crisis by abandoning the bid to join NATO and partially disarming the Black Sea Peninsula, which Moscow occupied after occupying Ukraine in 2014. The West has condemned Crimea as a violation of international law and has previously explicitly refused to allow NATO to permanently block Ukraine.

