Ukraine soccer asks FIFA to postpone World Cup qualifier vs Scotland



Ukraine’s men’s national football team is set to play Scotland in a FIFA World Cup qualifier later this month – but Russian aggression has brought complexities to the country.

Ukraine has asked FIFA to suspend the match following the World Cup draw, and there is no end to Russia’s attack on the country.

“FIFA can confirm that it has received a request today from the Ukrainian Football Association to suspend their matches scheduled for March,” the governing body of football said in a statement. “FIFA is in regular contact with UEFA and the Scottish Football Association to find a suitable solution.

“FIFA expresses its deepest condolences to all those affected by what is happening in Ukraine. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

FIFA and UEFA announced on Monday that all Russian teams would be suspended from the competition until further notice.

“Following the initial decisions taken by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which planned to take additional action, FIFA and UEFA have decided together today that all Russian teams, be they national delegations or clubs, will be barred from participating. Both FIFA and UEFA will compete until further notice, “said FIFA.

“These decisions were made today by the FIFA Council Bureau and the executive committee of UEFA, the highest decision-making body of both organizations on such urgent matters, respectively.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected by Ukraine. Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can once again be a carrier of unity and peace among the people.”

Ukraine and Scotland ready to play March 24. World Cup draw for Qatar is scheduled for April 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.