Ukraine stands up to Russian cyberattacks; Putin could launch revenge attacks against US, expert warns

2 days ago
Cyber ​​warfare broke out between Russia and Ukraine before the first shots were fired, a cybersecurity expert and former CIA official told Gadget Clock.

He also warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch a cyber attack on the US supply chain in response to economic sanctions.

Paul Colby, director of the Intelligence Project at Harvard’s Belfar Center, said: “In the midst of all the attention being paid to the massive conventional war in Ukraine, a cyber war broke out before the conventional attack.” “It will still happen.”

Russia's attacks on Ukraine's cyber infrastructure and systems have so far fallen short of President Vladimir Putin's expectations, a cyberwarfare expert told Gadget Clock.

Tuesday marks the sixth day since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Kolbe told Gadget Clock that the Russians called the sanctions an “economic war.” “They are definitely in a position to launch cyber attacks on targets that you can expect and that you can’t expect.”

“I would especially be wary of attacks on targets that could affect supply chain vulnerabilities,” he continued.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian cyber infrastructure and systems have so far fallen short of Putin’s expectations, Kolbe told Gadget Clock.

Jane Posaki told Gadget Clock that Russia’s sanctions were not “off the table” as Putin’s attacks on Ukraine continued.

“In the case, Ukraine’s air defense system remains online and Russia is dealing with air strikes, helicopter gunship attacks,” he said. “Really, they could not bring down Ukraine’s air defense system with just one cyber attack. I think I tell you … it is not a perfect weapon.”

A man leaves a vehicle damaged by gunfire at a brewery outside Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Kolbe said a strong pool of Ukrainian cyber experts had helped the country defend itself against Russia.

“Many Western companies, supply chains and their back office systems have moved out of Ukraine,” he told Gadget Clock. “So there’s a lot of talent out there.”

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been hit by heavy shelling and rocket fire. Earlier this week, satellite images showed a 40-mile-long Russian military convoy on the outskirts of Kiev.

Paul Colby, director of the Intelligence Project, Belfer Center at Harvard.

Kolbe said Putin’s missteps in cyber and conventional warfare were the result of “huge Russian intelligence failures.”

Kolbe told Gadget Clock that Putin’s “services did not warn him of what he was going to do in Ukraine.” “They gave him misinformation and confusion about what the actual state of the game was.”

While it may be unclear whether Russia is winning the cyber war, Kolbe said it is clear that the Ukrainians have won the message war.

“They have excelled in their use of social media, in their messaging and in their use of truth against false information,” he said.

