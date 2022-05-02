Ukraine steel plant evacuations spark new optimism – and cause for concern



There is a glimmer of hope from the blocked Azovstal steelworks plant in Mariupol, Ukraine.

The first 100 of the nearly 1,000 civilians, mostly women and children, have been evacuated from the sprawling plant where civilians have been hiding from Russian aggression since the war began two months ago. They are expected to reach Zaporizhia, about 140 miles northwest of the city.

The evacuation of civilians is being coordinated by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The plant comes weeks after it was attacked by Russian forces, killing an unknown number of people and injuring at least 600. A small paramedic was present at the scene, with some victims suffering gangrene and other life-threatening conditions due to inability to provide advanced medical care.

Gadget Clock has obtained a video taken by the Azov Battalion which shows families scattered in compact houses, beds and clothes throughout the basement in the rubble. They are begging for help.

“We just don’t understand, what is the whole world doing?” A woman has promised. “Are they just watching Mariupol being killed and crucified?”

Another looked at the camera and said passionately, “I’m begging everyone, please help us, help us escape,” she broke down in tears.

Another woman noted that due to the Russian invasion, they had not risen to the ground since entering the complex in February. He imagined hearing the “song of the birds.”

The videos show rough living conditions, where stranded people lived in underground bunkers designed to protect plant workers from a possible nuclear attack. The complex is built under six floors. Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko called the situation “worse than hell.”

“The Russians are fighting against innocent people. This is a military objective that they have given to their commanders and it is absolutely offensive,” said retired four-star U.S. Army General Jack Keane, former vice chairman of the Army and chairman of the Army. The Institute for the Study of War told Gadget Clock.

There are also fears that Russian forces will capture and kill 1,000 or more Ukrainian fighters after the evacuation of civilians.

“The Russians will kill them if they try to get out,” Kin said

He predicted that Mariupol’s assassination would be “measured in thousands” and that the world would be more exposed to the genocide perpetrated by Vladimir Putin.

Boychenko said in the last two months, in the two years since World War II, Putin has killed twice as many civilians as Adolf Hitler.

“In two years, the Nazis have killed 10,000 civilians in Mariupol. Russian occupiers have killed more than 20,000 Mariupol residents in two months. More than 40,000 people have been forcibly deported … this is one of the worst massacres of civilians in modern history,” Boychenko said. He said this in a telegram last weekend.

Qin said President Biden must boycott the upcoming G-20 summit in Indonesia where Putin is expected to attend. “After the Ukrainian war, there is no going back to normal relations with Putin, seeing what he has done.”

New York–The Resom for Ukraine, a Ukraine-based humanitarian group, said the killing of civilians in Mariupol showed that “this is not just a Russian military operation, it is a planned genocide of the Ukrainian people.”

Razom is raising funds for medical and humanitarian aid and has set up a social media campaign on #armukrainenow. The group says Putin’s plan is simply to annihilate the Ukrainian people, and that the war tactics displayed at Mariupol and the steel mills reveal his human rights abuses and war crimes.

“War crimes will continue,” Rajam warned for Ukraine. “Let’s protect freedom and save lives.”

Those interested in more information can contact RazomforUkraine.org.