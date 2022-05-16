Ukraine strikes deal to evacuate around 50 wounded fighters from Mariupol Azovstal factory



A senior Ukrainian official tells Gadget Clock Monday that an settlement has been reached to evacuate around 50 wounded troopers from the Azovstal metal factory in Mariupol to Russian-controlled territories.

The official didn’t reveal the place the fighters are heading, solely saying they aren’t going to the Donetsk and Luhansk areas.

However Russia’s Protection Ministry mentioned “a humanitarian hall has been opened via which wounded Ukrainian servicemen are being taken to a medical facility in Novoazovsk,” in accordance to Reuters.

“An settlement has been reached on the removing of the wounded,” it added.

On Sunday, Natalia Zaritskaya, the spouse of a member of the Ukrainian Azov Battalion – which is defending the metal factory – mentioned the troopers “are in hell” and that “they obtain new wounds every single day.”

“They’re with out legs or arms, exhausted, with out medicines,” she additionally mentioned, in accordance to Reuters.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk mentioned earlier this month that the humanitarian mission in Mariupol had been “accomplished” and that every one ladies, youngsters and aged civilians had been pulled from the Azovstal metal plant.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lasted 82 days.

Gadget Clock’ NaNa Sajaia and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.