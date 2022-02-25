World

Ukraine supporters: Hundreds gather outside White House, demand Biden impose tougher sanctions on Russia

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine supporters: Hundreds gather outside White House, demand Biden impose tougher sanctions on Russia
Written by admin
Ukraine supporters: Hundreds gather outside White House, demand Biden impose tougher sanctions on Russia

Ukraine supporters: Hundreds gather outside White House, demand Biden impose tougher sanctions on Russia

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Washington – Hundreds of Ukrainian supporters gathered outside the White House on Thursday, urging President Biden to impose tougher sanctions on Russia.

“Russia has bombed my family and friends now in Kiev and many other cities in Ukraine,” one woman, Maria, told Gadget Clock. “I want the whole world to know it’s time to act.”

“We have to work because we are protecting not only Ukraine, but the whole of Western civilization,” he continued.

Clock:

Russian ground forces near Kiev, explosion destroys Ukrainian capital: live update

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday after months of deployment on the border. Biden has since announced new sanctions on Russia and deployed an additional 7,000 U.S. troops to Germany, although he has maintained that U.S. military forces will not fight in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s supporters say Biden’s move is not enough.

Two women with their families in Ukraine protest outside the White House on Thursday

Two women with their families in Ukraine protest outside the White House on Thursday
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

“I’m here today to ask our president to impose better sanctions on Russia because the sanctions he announced are, in fact, not enough,” a man waving the Ukrainian flag told Gadget Clock.

The latest round of sanctions will target major Russian banks, making it harder for Russia to trade in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, and will have “new restrictions” on what can be exported to Russia, Biden said Thursday. Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor any of his confidants have been given direct approval.

A Ukrainian man is concerned for his family living in the country.

A Ukrainian man is concerned for his family living in the country.
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

READ Also  COVID Omicron Long Island: Nassau County hands out 20,000 free at-home COVID test kits

“We are convinced that more serious work can be done to support Ukraine,” Maria said. “We respect the United States and thank them for what they have done.”

Ukrainian-Americans say Putin will not stay in Ukraine unless tough measures are taken.

“I don’t know what to say, Putin is the next Hitler,” said a Ukrainian man working in DC.

A Ukrainian man protesting outside the White House says his family is currently hiding in Ukraine and that some of his friends have joined the Ukrainian army.

A Ukrainian man protesting outside the White House says his family is currently hiding in Ukraine and that some of his friends have joined the Ukrainian army.
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Another woman, Alona, ​​said the conflict was “a threat to the whole world. Putin will not stop. The people must wake up.”

Another protester felt the same way.

The United States must do more, otherwise Putin’s “will not stop with Ukraine, everyone knows it,” the protesters said.

Many protesters in Ukraine are still scared for their families.

“They are very scared,” a man with the “Help Ukraine” sign told Gadget Clock. “We don’t know what will happen to them.”

Ukraine supporters are chanting slogans "I support Ukraine" Outside the White House

Ukraine supporters are chanting “I support Ukraine” outside the White House
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

A woman wrapped in the Ukrainian flag said: “Everyone is trying to find a place to hide and store food, and in the next few days, they will be disconnected from the Internet. Water and electricity will be cut off.”

A woman named Maria says her mother is safe in Ukraine and that her boyfriend has joined the army. "I am waiting for the time when I can go to Ukraine and join the army," Dr. Maria.

A woman named Maria says her mother is safe in Ukraine and that her boyfriend has joined the army. “I am waiting for the time when I can go to Ukraine and join the army,” Maria said.
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

READ Also  Covid Live Updates: U.S. Military Will Mandate Vaccine for Troops

Another protester told Gadget Clock his family in Ukraine that “so far they are fine but, they are ready for anything at any moment.”

Crowds of Ukrainian supporters began gathering outside the White House on Thursday afternoon

Crowds of Ukrainian supporters began gathering outside the White House on Thursday afternoon

Alona is also worried for her family.

“All our loved ones are sitting in a bomb shelter, trying to survive the night,” he told Gadget Clock.

#Ukraine #supporters #Hundreds #gather #White #House #demand #Biden #impose #tougher #sanctions #Russia

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Pfizer Says Its Booster Is Effective Against Omicron

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment