Ukraine supporters: Hundreds gather outside White House, demand Biden impose tougher sanctions on Russia



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Hundreds of Ukrainian supporters gathered outside the White House on Thursday, urging President Biden to impose tougher sanctions on Russia.

“Russia has bombed my family and friends now in Kiev and many other cities in Ukraine,” one woman, Maria, told Gadget Clock. “I want the whole world to know it’s time to act.”

“We have to work because we are protecting not only Ukraine, but the whole of Western civilization,” he continued.

Clock:

Russian ground forces near Kiev, explosion destroys Ukrainian capital: live update

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday after months of deployment on the border. Biden has since announced new sanctions on Russia and deployed an additional 7,000 U.S. troops to Germany, although he has maintained that U.S. military forces will not fight in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s supporters say Biden’s move is not enough.

“I’m here today to ask our president to impose better sanctions on Russia because the sanctions he announced are, in fact, not enough,” a man waving the Ukrainian flag told Gadget Clock.

The latest round of sanctions will target major Russian banks, making it harder for Russia to trade in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, and will have “new restrictions” on what can be exported to Russia, Biden said Thursday. Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor any of his confidants have been given direct approval.

“We are convinced that more serious work can be done to support Ukraine,” Maria said. “We respect the United States and thank them for what they have done.”

Ukrainian-Americans say Putin will not stay in Ukraine unless tough measures are taken.

“I don’t know what to say, Putin is the next Hitler,” said a Ukrainian man working in DC.

Another woman, Alona, ​​said the conflict was “a threat to the whole world. Putin will not stop. The people must wake up.”

Another protester felt the same way.

The United States must do more, otherwise Putin’s “will not stop with Ukraine, everyone knows it,” the protesters said.

Many protesters in Ukraine are still scared for their families.

“They are very scared,” a man with the “Help Ukraine” sign told Gadget Clock. “We don’t know what will happen to them.”

A woman wrapped in the Ukrainian flag said: “Everyone is trying to find a place to hide and store food, and in the next few days, they will be disconnected from the Internet. Water and electricity will be cut off.”

Another protester told Gadget Clock his family in Ukraine that “so far they are fine but, they are ready for anything at any moment.”

Alona is also worried for her family.

“All our loved ones are sitting in a bomb shelter, trying to survive the night,” he told Gadget Clock.