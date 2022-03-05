Ukraine surges to top of medal table at 2022 Winter Paralympic Games amid Russian attacks



A few days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s Olympic team saw its chances of participating in the Games in Beijing fade. But after a successful trip, as his homeland is under constant attack, a “miracle” team of 20 athletes has risen to the top of the medal table.

Ukraine has won three gold medals in biathlon and seven gold medals overall since the first day of competition at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing. Vitaly Lukyanenko, who won gold in the men’s sprint event for the visually impaired, told reporters that Ukraine’s success was “significant” for the people returning to the country.

“I am really proud that we have the Ukrainian podium today, because it is really important for our country … Also, I want to say hello to all my relatives who are now in Kharkiv. Please be strong,” he said. Reuters . “I want to dedicate this medal to the boys who protect our city. They protect us not only at the borders of the country but also at the borders of the city and I dedicate this medal to them.”

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), said last week that bringing the Ukrainian team safely to Beijing was a “great challenge”. Valery Sushkevich, president of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee, told reporters on Thursday that it had taken more than four days for the team to travel to China.

“It’s a miracle that we’re here. A part of our team was already abroad. A part of our team was in Ukraine. All the necessary equipment was in Ukraine.… We had to put all those parts together,” Sushkevich said.

“I have been the President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine for 25 years. And coming to the Paralympic Games was not so difficult, not so heavy.”

Sushkevich added that returning home may not be easy, especially if the fighting continues.

No Russian or Belarusian athletes are competing in the Games after the IPC reversed its decision to allow them to compete as “neutral”.

China is second in the medal tally with two gold and a total of eight medals and first in the medal count.

