Ukraine tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky joins military reserves to fight Russia: ‘Proud to be Ukrainian’



Ukrainian tennis star Sergei Stakhovsky has been listed in his country’s military arsenal as Russia continues to invade the country, he said.

Stakhvsky, 36, a four-time ATP Tour title winner after defeating Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, said on Saturday that he had joined the military last week and was looking forward to returning to his country to help in the war, Reuters reported.

“Of course, I’m going to fight, that’s the only reason I’m trying to get back,” Stakhovsky told Sky News.

“My father and brother are surgeons, they’re stressed out, but I talk to them often – they sleep in the basement,” he added, according to Reuters.

In a social media post, Stakhovsky said he was proud of his country and its armed forces.

“I am proud of kraukraine_defence I am proud of @national_guard_of_ukraine I am proud of my president @zelenskiy_official I am proud of every Ukrainian. I am proud to be Ukrainian.

Believe in our military … believe in our invincibility. The glory of Ukraine, “he wrote in a post, according to an English translation.

Another Ukrainian tennis professional, Diana Yastremska, wrote on social media that her family had sent her and her sister out of the country for their safety.

“After spending two nights in the underground parking lot, my parents decided to send me and my younger sister out of Ukraine at any cost! Mom, Dad, we love you so much, take care of yourself !!! Country,” she wrote on Instagram.

Another Ukrainian tennis player, Lesia Surenko, called on the tennis community to come together to support Ukraine and condemn Russian aggression.

“It is unacceptable that the people of my country die because of political ambition [a] Russian dictator! “He wrote in a post.” I just want peace and return to the country. “