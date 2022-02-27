Sports

Ukraine tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky joins military reserves to fight Russia: ‘Proud to be Ukrainian’

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky joins military reserves to fight Russia: ‘Proud to be Ukrainian’
Written by admin
Ukraine tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky joins military reserves to fight Russia: ‘Proud to be Ukrainian’

Ukraine tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky joins military reserves to fight Russia: ‘Proud to be Ukrainian’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian tennis star Sergei Stakhovsky has been listed in his country’s military arsenal as Russia continues to invade the country, he said.

Stakhvsky, 36, a four-time ATP Tour title winner after defeating Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, said on Saturday that he had joined the military last week and was looking forward to returning to his country to help in the war, Reuters reported.

“Of course, I’m going to fight, that’s the only reason I’m trying to get back,” Stakhovsky told Sky News.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“My father and brother are surgeons, they’re stressed out, but I talk to them often – they sleep in the basement,” he added, according to Reuters.

Sergei Stakhovsky of Ukraine speaks to the crowd after winning the Fujion 100 Ilkle trophy on June 24, 2018 in Ilkle, United Kingdom. (Getty Images)

Sergei Stakhovsky of Ukraine speaks to the crowd after winning the Fujion 100 Ilkle trophy on June 24, 2018 in Ilkle, United Kingdom. (Getty Images)

Russia’s war against Ukraine: ‘Children and infants pay the highest price’

In a social media post, Stakhovsky said he was proud of his country and its armed forces.

“I am proud of kraukraine_defence I am proud of @national_guard_of_ukraine I am proud of my president @zelenskiy_official I am proud of every Ukrainian. I am proud to be Ukrainian.
Believe in our military … believe in our invincibility. The glory of Ukraine, “he wrote in a post, according to an English translation.

Another Ukrainian tennis professional, Diana Yastremska, wrote on social media that her family had sent her and her sister out of the country for their safety.

READ Also  Moeen Ali recalled to England squad ahead of second Test against India - Team India's troubles increased; England included this legendary all-rounder in the team, has wreaked havoc against India with both bat and ball

Ukraine-Russia war: Kiev still standing 3 days, Zelensky refuses to leave the country

“After spending two nights in the underground parking lot, my parents decided to send me and my younger sister out of Ukraine at any cost! Mom, Dad, we love you so much, take care of yourself !!! Country,” she wrote on Instagram.

Another Ukrainian tennis player, Lesia Surenko, called on the tennis community to come together to support Ukraine and condemn Russian aggression.

“It is unacceptable that the people of my country die because of political ambition [a] Russian dictator! “He wrote in a post.” I just want peace and return to the country. “

#Ukraine #tennis #star #Sergiy #Stakhovsky #joins #military #reserves #fight #Russia #Proud #Ukrainian

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Pitch attacker in cricket: Jarvo returns Pitch attacker tries to take the field on the third day of Leeds Test: Video

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment