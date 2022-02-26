Ukraine: This pilot has targeted six Russian fighter planes? Know why it is being called Ghost of Kiev

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko also shared an image and named this pilot ‘Ghost of Kiev’.

Russian troops are continuously capturing the cities of Ukraine one by one. They have entered the capital Kiev. Today is the third day of the ongoing war between the two countries. Meanwhile, from social media to many news channels, a mysterious MiG-29 fighter plane is being claimed to be seen trying to save the skies of Ukraine from Russia. People of Ukraine are giving it the name of ‘Ghost of Kiev’.

According to reports, a lone Ukrainian pilot is fearlessly doing amazing things in the skies of Kiev. He is hurting Russia. Claims are being made about this ghost in media reports and on social media. One user tweeted a video and wrote – Saw two Ukrainian planes moving towards Kiev and then coming back. This is one of those. Could it be a ghost?

Another tweet said that a Ukrainian pilot shot down six Russian aircraft. The pilot is being called the ‘Ghost of Kiev’. His MiG-29 aircraft has been seen in many videos today. Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko also shared an image and named this pilot ‘Ghost of Kiev’. At present, the courage of this pilot has created an uproar on social media. Many videos have been shared.

Ukrainian pilot who is 6-0 shoots down a Russian Su-35 with his Mig-29. He’s been nicknamed the ghost of Kyiv, and is the first pilot since WW2 to achieve ace status! pic.twitter.com/WsoadzLrdQ — Olegi21 ???? (@ItsOlegi21) February 25, 2022

People are sharing the clip of the Ukrainian pilot on social media. A Twitter user shared a video of a MiG-29 fighter jet purportedly chasing a Russian plane. The user said that multiple reports suggested that a Ukrainian pilot shot down six Russian planes on Friday, making him the first fighter of the 21st century.

а ото – ілот іГ-29. ой самий «Привид иєва». ін викликає ах ворогів та ордість в країнців ?? а ого рахунку 6 еремог над російськими ілотами! такими отужними ахисниками країна точно ереможе! pic.twitter.com/GJLpcJ31Si — етро орошенко (@poroshenko) February 25, 2022

Reports are coming that a Ukrainian pilot has shot down 6 Russian Aircraft today and might have possibly become the first 21st century fighter ace. The pilot, known as “the Ghost of Kyiv” and his MiG-29 were seen in numerous videos from today. pic.twitter.com/2T7IXIGQAb — Visegrád 24 ???????? (@visegrad24) February 25, 2022

The fierce battle between Russia and Ukraine continues. Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Lyshko has said 198 people have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in the Russian attack. Lyshko said that three children were also among the dead. It was not clear from his statement how many soldiers and civilians were among the casualties.

Lyshko said on Thursday 1,115 people, including 33 children, were wounded in the Russian offensive, which began with massive air and missile strikes and military operations in Ukraine from the north, east and south.