Ukraine urges world to ‘step up,’ impose no-fly zone, while US lawmakers warn this would mean ‘World War III’

12 hours ago
As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, Ukraine is urging the international community to impose a no-fly zone on their country, but the Biden administration and lawmakers on both sides are strongly opposed to such a move.

In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a message in English with subtitles saying, “We repeat every day: ‘Close the sky over Ukraine!'”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, echoed the same message on Gadget Clock Sunday, in response to the Biden administration saying it would not impose a no-fly zone. Markarova offered a reminder that Russia had invaded Ukraine without provocation, and that if it could happen to Ukraine, it could happen to others.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky
(Office of the President of Ukraine)

“So if this is the case with Ukraine, who is safe? Can any democracy feel safe now?” Markarova said in surprise. “So, I think, you know, the events of the last 11 days clearly show that we have to work together and that Russia can attack anyone without provocation as they did with Ukraine. So it’s time for all of us to take action.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Explains why a no-fly zone is more complex and dangerous than people realize.

Rubio told ABC’s “This Week”: “It’s not just some rules you have to pass that everyone has to follow. It’s the Russian Federation’s desire to shoot down planes, which is the beginning of World War III.”

“Gadget Clock Sunday,” Rubio’s Democratic and Republican colleagues agreed, pointing out why a no-fly zone would not be in the best interests of the United States, even if it was understandable for Ukraine.

“I think we need to make it clear that we are not going to war with Russia, that this is going to be the beginning of World War II, and that this is going to lead the whole of Europe to a wider war,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Con.

“If I were President Zelensky, I would want a no-fly zone. The problem is, there is no such thing as a no-fly zone over Ukraine,” Murphy said. “If the United States puts planes in the sky, we will immediately shoot at Russian planes. They will shoot at us. We will go to war.”

Sen. Johnny Ernst, R-Iowa also acknowledged that Zelensky was doing the right thing by seeking a no-fly zone for his country, but made it clear that “we do not want to be directly involved with the Russians.”

“But what we can do,” Ernst said, was that “President Jelensky and his armed services are provided with all the defenses to secure their own airspace.”

Ernst said it began by providing President Zelensky with an air platform, ensuring that those pilots were able to defend their own airspace.

