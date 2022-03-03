Ukraine wants potential ceasefire to allow for evacuation of international students, including from China



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukraine’s foreign ministry has called on Russia to stop killing people in Kharkiv and Sumi, saying the students are currently being held “hostage” by the Russian government.

International students from countries such as India, Pakistan and China are currently unable to leave the cities due to “indiscriminate shelling by Russian armed forces and barbaric missile attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure,” according to a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Government agencies have said a ceasefire would help international students move to safer areas, but said the current evacuation is extremely difficult.

Photo: Putin ‘wants to erase’ history after 15 hours of non-stop shooting by Ukrainian president

The post said, “It is extremely dangerous to try to evacuate cities that have been hit by Russian bombings and missile strikes.”

Ukraine’s foreign ministry is also urging the governments of India, Pakistan and China to allow Russia to withdraw.

Ukraine has the advantage if it pulls into Kiev’s urban warfare, experts say

As Ukraine enters its seventh day of Russian aggression, Russian forces intensify in the city of Kharkiv, continuing to attack civilian infrastructure.

At least six people have been killed in a missile blast in Kharkiv’s Freedom Square.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a “special military operation” in Ukraine February 24, “Our conflict with these [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

Ukraine’s foreign minister later said Putin had launched a “full-scale aggression” in Ukraine.