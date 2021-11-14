Ukraine Wants to Be the Crypto Capital of the World



What about the corruption that has plagued this country and made it difficult for people to migrate? Future administrations will not allow technology companies to prosper without raids and seizures. Russia is threatened from the east. There are also revolutions to worry about. There have been two since 2004.

In the absence of a second revolution, Steven Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University and a skeptic of Bitcoin, argues that the combination of Ukraine and crypto feels like a fiasco. Most of the studies he has seen have found that about half Bitcoin is traded for some illegal purposes. For him, Kiev is not an industry to be tempted by.

He said, “Local corruption and crime syndicates are rampant in the country. “Ukraine will attract dubious characters because dubious characters like to enter countries like Ukraine.”

Mr Bornyakov does not agree, although he does promise something strange. It doesn’t matter who is in charge, he argues, foreigners will have some kind of built-in protection, just because they are foreigners.

He said, “You can go to Egypt, I know there are a lot of problems there. “But if you are a tourist, no one will hurt you, no one will touch you because at some DNA level people know that tourists bring money for them. We want to create a similar situation here. “

As Mr. Chobanian proved when police raided his home, the primary assets of a tech company could not be confiscated in the same way that a malicious player could seize a power plant or a nickel mine. It will be a challenge for a knowledge company like Kyiv-based Hacken, for example, to find a cyber security firm that specializes in blockchain work. Its value lies in the cadre of white-hat hackers spread around the world.

Its co-founder, Evgenia Broshevan, sat in the conference room at Creative States and thought about how she became a leader in such a patriarchal industry. All the credit goes to her grandmother, she said, for a mathematics teacher who also gave her the gift of practical thinking skills that are clearly needed in Ukraine.