Ukraine war conditions become breeding ground for infectious disease outbreaks



As the Ukrainians flee their country from Russia’s military offensive, they face the possibility of an invisible enemy – the bacteria and viruses that capitalize on the crowds created by the bloody attack, according to the Washington Post.

“As we’ve seen in years of war, viruses and bacteria are happy to use situations where people are under stress,” said Mayer Conley, a professor at Galway National University in Ireland who studies the relationship between war and disease. .

“These factors increase the risk of outbreaks in a population that is already experiencing the trauma of forced displacement.”

Travel has been cut off as a result of the Russian invasion, and hospitals in Ukraine lack vital medical supplies. Health workers are evacuating their patients to temporary shelters because the number of civilian casualties is at risk of exploding at any moment, according to the news outlet.

“What we are facing in Ukraine right now is a dual crisis,” Connolly said, adding that the war situation is not limited to Kovid-19, but also the ongoing polio outbreak in Ukraine, which international experts are trying to eradicate. Months

He often describes the uncomfortable plight of refugees as they only flee for safety to end up in unhealthy and often unsafe situations that are conducive to an infectious disease outbreak, such as tuberculosis recurrence, the paper adds.

Neighboring European countries enjoy some of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, while Ukraine suffers from some of the worst COVID-19s in the world, creating a COVID-19 growth threat as thousands, potentially, millions of Ukrainians seek refuge in neighboring countries. The post.

“I am deeply saddened and deeply concerned for the health of the people of Ukraine in the face of the growing crisis,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanam Ghebreysus said in a recent statement.

He made a post Video A newborn in a makeshift bomb shelter in Ukraine is on Twitter calling him a “heartbreaker.”

This past Sunday, he warned that the country was running out of oxygen supplies because US officials had accused the Russian military of firing on ambulances and hospitals.

“Most hospitals can run out of their oxygen reserves in the next 24 hours. Some have already run out,” the WHO added.

Complicating the situation, experts warn that the collision has also disturbed the sensitive radioactive waste stored at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which could cause other environmental catastrophes, according to the Post.

The paper added, however, that international humanitarian organizations are assembling to provide emergency assistance, the WHO is providing additional emergency funding of $ 3.5 million, the US Agency for International Development is deploying a disaster response team to Poland and is working together with the State Department. About $ 54 million in additional assistance.

According to the Post, the White House has asked for 4 6.4 billion in emergency aid, most of it going to humanitarian aid.

“Kovid is obviously not at the top of anyone’s mind [during war conditions]The post was text from Germany by Rachel Silverman, a policy fellow at the Center for Global Development.

“Our priorities have shifted to trauma care, ensuring access to services, continuity of care, mental health and psychosocial support,” said Jarno Habicht, the World Health Organization’s representative in Ukraine.

Individuals wishing to donate can visit www.ukraine.who.foundation.