Ukraine war: 'Frustrated' Russia could switch to 'more aggressive' tactics, US defense official warns



Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed about 75% of his combined combat force in Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday, as “heavy fighting” continues in various parts of the country.

Officials say Russia has not made much progress toward the capital, Kiev, in the past day, moving about three miles from Sunday and remaining about 15 miles away. At the same time, Russia has so far failed to establish aircraft superiority over the whole country.

“Of course they have slowed down and they are frustrated by the lack of progress in Kiev,” the official said, adding that this could “re-evaluate their tactics and make them more aggressive in targeting Kiev.” “

Asked if Russia could use air or missile strikes, the official said “it is impossible to predict how they will change their plans to move forward.”

However, the United States still believes that Russia’s plan to encircle Kiev in the near future and that the capital city remains the “main line of their efforts”, but “they are not there yet.” If they move closer to the city, the official said, Russia could use blockade tactics.

Russia’s goal is to seize the eastern city of Kharkiv, where “heavy fighting” is still going on, as well as Mariupol, in an attempt to “disintegrate” the eastern part of Ukraine, the official said.

The official had positive observations about the Ukrainian fighters, noting that “the Ukrainians are continuing and building a lasting and tough resistance in and around Kiev” without any signs of calm, and have been “very creative” with their tactics.

“They are using almost everything in their arsenal, from small arms to surface-to-air missiles,” the official said.

Despite the Kremlin deploying about three-quarters of their combined forces, there are currently no signs that they are still strengthening. The official said the United States had received no indication that it was deploying additional troops. The official added that “there is no indication that Belarusian troops are preparing to move to Ukraine,” although reports indicate that this could happen.

And since Putin raised the status of his defense forces “in preparation for special war”, the United States has not seen any specific action from Russia, the official said.