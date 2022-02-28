Ukraine war highlights need for energy independence, energy experts running for Congress warn



Two Republican congressional candidates with extensive power experience have blamed the Biden administration for undermining U.S. independence, and warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underscores the importance of American independence.

“We now see that energy security is national security,” Alexis Martinez Johnson, an environmental engineer and Republican candidate in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District, told Gadget Clock Digital. “We need to produce natural gas and oil, as exporters, not only to ensure lower energy consumption at home, but also to protect our allies from being seen by Russia.”

Europe has become so dependent on Russia for oil and gas that even when NATO countries announced new sanctions against Russia, sanctions on oil and gas – an industry that provided 36% of Russia’s budget last year – were clearly missing.

Martinez Johnson, who just won the Republican pre-primary convention with 87% of the vote for his congressional district, argued that America could be a net exporter of energy.

“As an environmental engineer in New Mexico, the country’s second-largest oil producer, we have the potential to meet energy needs at home and abroad – but only if we work together with our oil and gas industry instead of blocking permits. To sue, “he said. “We can respect our environment, create economic opportunities and ensure national security.”

Terry Namkung, a 20-year-old Air Force veteran and founder of a renewable energy organization, told Gadget Clock Digital that gaining energy independence in the light of the Ukraine war was “absolutely essential” for the United States.

“In the face of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, it is imperative that the United States gain independence,” Namkung Fox, a congressional candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in Virginia, told Gadget Clock Digital. “We need to open up our pipelines to convert energy back to independent and at the same time expand our renewable energy technologies as well as capitalize on our huge oil and natural gas deposits.”

“Ultimately, Biden will only implement energy projects that appeal to socialist, politically influential people.” [set]Basically wasting taxpayers dollars for the huge paper weight at sea and in the desert, ”he argued.

Critics have blamed Biden for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline while authorizing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and for limiting oil and gas production on federal land, among other policy measures. Biden defends these policies as essential to the fight against climate change. The average gas price in the United States has risen by $ 3.64