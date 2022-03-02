Ukraine war: How Russia’s invasion has reverberating effects on sports world



Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has reverberated throughout the sport, affecting the condition of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in international competitions.

As Russia continues unabated in Eastern Europe, international sports bodies have cracked down on countries by omitting any mention of them in competitions or by directly banning athletes from those countries.

Here are some of the steps they took.

International Olympic Committee

The IOC called Russia and Belarus “violating the Olympic treaty” for attacking Ukraine. The IOC has recommended that the International Sports Federation and its organizers bar Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international competition and ban athletes from participating in events in the name of Russia or Belarus.

The new resolutions came after the IOC recommended pulling out sporting events from Russia and Belarus.

FIFA / UEFA

All Russian international football teams and clubs have been suspended indefinitely by FIFA and UEFA – the governing body of world football and European football, respectively.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected by Ukraine. Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can once again be a carrier for unity and peace among the people,” they said in a joint statement. To read

FIBA

FIBA, which governs international basketball, has announced that Russian teams and officials will be banned from FIBA ​​basketball and 3×3 basketball competitions indefinitely.

“FIBA strongly condemns the violence and hopes that peace will prevail immediately,” FIBA ​​said in a statement.

International Skating Union

The International Skating Union has said it will bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the upcoming event until further notice. This means that Olympic champion Anna Sherbakova and 15-year-old figure skater Camilla Valiva will not see the competition.

“The ISU Council reiterates its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the entire Ukrainian people and country. The Figure Skating Federation.

International Skiing Federation

The International Skiing Federation (FIS) has banned Russian athletes from competing. Russian athletes have won 11 medals at the Beijing Olympics last month. The agency said it had unanimously voted to comply with the IOC’s recommendations on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

“In order to ensure the safety and security of all athletes in the FIS competition, the FIS Council has unanimously decided that, as per the IOC recommendations, no Russian or Belarusian athlete will participate in any FIS competition at any level with immediate effect,” the FIS 2021-2022 season said.

World Athletics

World Athletics, which oversees track and field, cross country racing, street racing, racing, mountain racing and ultra-racing competitions, has also approved Russian and Belarusian athletes.

“All athletes, support staff and officials from Russia and Belarus will be excluded from all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future, with immediate effect,” said World Athletics.

Sebastian Koi, president of the World Athletics, which has won four Olympic medals, has condemned Russia’s actions.

“The world is horrified by what Russia has done, aided and abetted by Belarus. World leaders have sought to avert diplomacy, but Russia’s relentless pursuit of Ukraine has not paid off. Unprecedented sanctions are being imposed on Russia and Belarus. And industry seems to be the only peaceful way to disrupt and disrupt Russia’s current intentions and restore peace. ” Coe says.

“Anyone who knows me will understand that banning athletes because of their government’s actions goes against the grain. I have protested against the practice of politicians to create political points targeting athletes and sports while other sectors continue their business. Government, business and Other international organizations have imposed sanctions and measures against Russia in all sectors, and sports must join the effort to end the war and restore peace.

International Volleyball Federation

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) was declared ineligible for international and continental competition.

“Following the initial decisions taken by FIVB to remove official events from Russia, the FIVB Board of Administration has confirmed that not all Russian and Belarusian national teams, clubs, officials and beach volleyball and snow volleyball players are eligible to participate in all international and snow volleyball.” Until then, continental events, ”FIVB said.

“FIVB is deeply concerned about the ongoing war in Ukraine and its devastating impact on the lives of many and expresses its full solidarity with the volleyball community and the people of Ukraine and sincerely hopes that a peaceful solution can be found urgently.”

Fina

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will be able to compete as neutral athletes from neutral teams, according to the International Swimming Regulatory Authority (FINA).

“Until further notice, no Russian or Belarusian athlete or aquatics official will be allowed to participate in the name of Russia or Belarus. Russian or Belarusian citizens, be they individuals or groups, should be treated as neutral athletes or non-partisan groups.” FINA says. “International aquatics events should not feature any national symbols, colors, flags or music that are not already part of the relevant World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions for Russia.

“FINA is deeply concerned about the impact of the war on the aquatic community and the larger population of Ukraine. FINA will continue to monitor the critical situation closely and make further decisions as appropriate.”

World Taekwondo

Russian President Vladimir Putin has snatched the black belt of his world taekwondo. World Taekwondo has declared that Putin’s attack on the Eastern European nation goes against the organization’s policy – “peace is more valuable than victory.”

Putin’s status as honorary president and ambassador to the International Judo Federation has also been suspended.

International Tennis Federation

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has cracked down on the Russian and Belarusian tennis federations, barring countries from ITF membership and team competition. However, players are still allowed to compete.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) condemns Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and Belarus for its convenience. In addition to canceling all ITF events in those countries, the ITF Board today announced the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and the Tennis Federation in the ITF Federation (BTF). From membership and participation in the ITF International Team Competition until further notice, ”the ITF said.

“The ITF maintains close contact with the Ukrainian Tennis Federation and expresses solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

ATP and WTA followed. The companies bar competitors from playing under the Russian and Belarusian flags. The ATP / WTA joint event scheduled for Moscow in October was also postponed.