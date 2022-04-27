Ukraine war: Intelligence expert raises concerns over Zelenskyy call for ‘global control’ of Russian nukes



The recent call by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for global control over Russia’s nuclear weapons has created a “reckless and provocative” move against Vladimir Putin, a former DIA operative told Gadget Clock Digital.

Zelensky marked the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster with a speech condemning Russia’s “completely irresponsible actions” in highlighting the dangerous steps taken around the nuclear power plant during the Ukraine invasion.

“I believe that despite what the Russian military has done in the Chernobyl zone and the Zaporizhiya power plant, no one in the world can feel safe knowing how many nuclear installations, nuclear weapons and related technology the Russian state has,” Zelensky said. . “If Russia forgets what Chernobyl is, it means that Russia needs global control over its nuclear facilities and nuclear technology.”

Rebecca Koffler, author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” suggests that Zelenki’s call “will probably trigger a catastrophic action by Putin.”

“One of the triggers for Putin’s attack – not the ultimate driver, but a trigger – was Zelensky’s call for Ukraine to become a nuclear power,” Koffler explained. “Russia’s entire security strategy depends on nuclear war because of the prevailing inferiority towards US forces.”

“Putin described Zelensky’s call as a major threat that he must resist and possibly advance,” he added.

Former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozirev has previously told Gadget Clock Digital that Putin would consider using nuclear weapons only if he felt there was an “existential threat” to his country or regime.

“If Russia or one of these countries really threatens their hearts – existentially, that is … if NATO troops come to Moscow, they will probably resort to nuclear weapons,” Kozirev said.

Putin reiterated his nuclear threat following indications from Finland and Sweden that both could apply for NATO membership in June when current member states meet in Madrid.

Zelensky said “all countries should be concerned” about Putin and the threat of his nuclear weapons.