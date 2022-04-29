Ukraine war: International Planned Parenthood Fed. provides abortion pills, rape kits to victims of invasion



The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) has sent abortion pills and emergency contraceptives to Ukraine in response to reports of rape during Russia’s aggression.

Caroline Hickson, Regional Director, IPPF European Network, explained, “What we do know is that there is a significant demand from our partners, who are overwhelmed by the number of survivors presented for the service.”

“We don’t need data to say this is happening. We know that in ordinary life, violence against women is localized in Ukraine,” he added. “So the most important thing for us is to work to take care of this right now, and to make sure that medical services and psychosocial services are there to support those women.”

After a month-long blockade, Russia failed to occupy Kyiv and the war in Ukraine moved east. Ukrainian officials say the bodies of 410 civilians have been found in Kyiv-area towns and cities such as Bucha, where more than 100 civilians have been buried in mass graves.

In the first few weeks of the attack, Human Rights Watch documented brief executions, unlawful violence, and threats against civilians and repeated rapes. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has accused Russia of carrying out a “deliberate campaign to kill, torture, rape and atrocities” in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova says at least nine pregnancies have been reported as a result of rape during the occupation of Bucha. He claimed that about 25 girls and women between the ages of 14 and 25 were deliberately raped in the basement of a city building.

To meet the demand in these reports, the IPPF sent 2,880 packets of emergency contraception – also known as the Morning-After Pill – to Ukraine, along with post-rape kits, pregnancy tests and abortion pills that can be used up to 24 weeks. After the pregnancy, Newsweek reported.

“There may be many women who think they are pregnant and being pregnant is the worst moment of their lives because they can run away, they can be displaced, they have been cut off from their families, from their support structures,” Hickson said. .

“Getting pregnant at that moment in time can be devastating for some women, and they also need access to emergency contraception and abortion care. This is crucial for surviving violence and it’s incredibly important across the board.”