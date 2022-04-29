Ukraine war: Josh Einiger reports from Poland | Watch all his reports here



KRAKOW, Poland (WABC) — As the war in Ukraine continues following Russia’s invasion and amid reports of war crimes, genocide, mass graves and thousands of civilian deaths, the crisis is never-ending for the innocent people caught in the crosshairs.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger traveled to Poland to see firsthand the humanitarian crisis caused by the flood of refugees fleeing Ukraine.

He also found those from the Tri-State Area doing what they can to help.

Jewish Community Center of Krakow

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland, which has seen its population jump by more than 20% due to the influx of Ukrainian refugees. It is about two to three hours from the Ukraine border and has a rich and tragic history as the gateway to Auschwitz during the Nazi occupation.

Jonathan Ornstein is a native New Yorker and the executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Krakow, where they are funding hotel rooms for hundreds of refugees every day.

People line up down the block every day looking for everything from toothbrushes to housing, and the JCC is serving everyone, regardless of religion.

T-Shirt Factory Hiring Refugees

The majority of refugees went to Poland, where they have tried to find housing — and work.

A T-shirt factory that manufactures global brands and is owned by a man originally from New Jersey, who coincidentally graduated from Sayreville High School with Jon Bon Jovi, has given work to dozens of refugees.

