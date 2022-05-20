Ukraine war: Photo gallery, May 20th, 2022

Ukraine struggle: Photo gallery, May twentieth, 2022
Russia – Ukraine struggle: Photo gallery, May twentieth, 2022
Russia – Ukraine struggle: Photo gallery, May twentieth, 2022
We’re sorry, this characteristic is at present unavailable. We’re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.
14 Photographs
Following Russia’s retreat from close to the Ukrainian capital, indicators of regular life have returned to Kyiv, however destruction remains to be frequent in different components of the nation.
#Ukraine #struggle #Photo #gallery #twentieth
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.