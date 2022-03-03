Ukraine war: Rush for iodine pills in Europe after Putin’s nuclear threats



Central European consumers clean up pharmacies of iodine pills to protect against radiation after Russian president Vladimir Putin Ukraine invades and threatens nuclear on screen.

At the beginning of it 24 February Attack on Ukraine In a televised speech, Putin warned that he would use nuclear weapons if another country intervened, reviving the threat of a nuclear war over nuclear destruction.

In a dramatic escalation a few days later, Putin announced on February 27 that he was keeping Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert in response to widespread Western sanctions on his country.

“Bulgarian pharmacies have sold a lot in the last six days [iodine] Since they have been selling for a year, “said Nicole Kostov, chair of the Pharmacy Union.” Some pharmacies have already run out of stock. We’ve placed new orders, but I’m afraid they won’t last very long. “

The World Health Organization recommends that children, pregnant women and people under the age of 40 take iodine, also known as potassium iodide, to protect the thyroid from exposure to radiation after a nuclear accident. Taking potassium iodide, it blocks the thyroid gland from absorbing radioactive iodide, which can cause cancer.

“It’s a little crazy,” said Miroslav Stenkova, a representative of Dr. Max Pharmacy in the Czech Republic, where some stores have run out of iodine.

In Poland, the number of iodine-stock pharmacies has more than doubled, with a Polish website linking people to pharmacies that carry the drugs they are looking for.

Google Trends indicates that searches for the terms “radiation exposure” and “radiation protection” increased by more than 600% worldwide last week.

After the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster, Japanese officials encouraged people living nearby to take iodine. But stockpiling pills in the current climate can be of little benefit to humans.

Dana Drabova, head of the Czech State Office for Nuclear Safety, warned on Twitter that iodine would not help in a nuclear war where people would likely be exposed to extremely high levels of radiation.

“You ask a lot about iodine tablets,” he writes. “When (God forbid) nuclear weapons are used as radiation protection, they are basically useless.”

Demand for iodine has also risen in Croatia, and doctors there have warned people that the mineral poses a health risk, Barons reports.

“(Iodine tablets) can cause serious side effects,” read a statement issued by the Croatian Medical Chamber. According to Financial News Magazine, pills can adversely affect thyroid gland function and cause allergic reactions.

Many people were given iodine after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster that sent a radioactive plume across Europe.

According to the UN International Atomic Energy Agency, Russian military forces flow through the contaminated area on the first day of the attack and occupy the isolated nuclear power plant, disrupting land and increasing radiation levels in the area.

But the Watchdog Group says the radiation spike is not enough to pose a risk to the public.

Reuters assisted in compiling this report.