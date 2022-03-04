World

Ukraine war: Russia losing information war at home, scrambles to reshape narrative

This week’s developments indicate that Russia is losing the information war at home, and that President Vladimir Putin is unable to fully control his description of the invasion of Ukraine.

Rebecca Kaffler, a former defense intelligence official, told Gadget Clock Digital that it could be a bit of a stretch to say that Russia is “clearly” losing the information war, but the signs indicate that there must be a “problem.”

“A few days ago … the official Russian censorship agency issued a warning to all media outlets stating, ‘Only trusted sources are allowed to be used when reporting on this particular military operation, and if you do not, we will accept you. -Air, which resulted in the forced shutdown of two independent news networks, including Dodge TV – known as Rain TV in English.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Dodge’s overnight editor-in-chief Tikhon Zayedko wrote in a telegram on Wednesday that he had fled the country for fear of his life, saying “it is clear that the personal safety of some of us is now under threat.”

Jump into the view

The BBC also claimed on Wednesday that “millions of Russians” had turned to the BBC for “real, independent information” about the war. BBC.com has an estimated 10.7 million views on its Russian-language news website – three times its weekly average for the year.

But Koffler added that Russia would “crack down more and possibly ban Western media broadcasts if they have not already done so.” The BBC announced on Thursday that it would set up shortwave radio services in Ukraine and Russia to avoid such problems.

Do Americans settle a match for Putin’s brutality and lies?

Alexis Mrachek, a research fellow at the Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy, argued that Putin must be “losing control.”

“I honestly think it shows a bit of both: I think it shows at first that he’s in control but also, yes, he’s losing control,” Mrachek told Gadget Clock Digital. “Her various speeches are being published online in these videos, her demeanor is different, and her tone is harsher – her messaging is getting sharper and sharper.”

Putin has maintained that Russia is conducting a “special military operation” aimed at “denigrating” Ukraine and protecting two isolated regions from “genocide.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish and a family lost in the Holocaust.

Protests inside Russia

Protests erupted in every major Russian city, including Moscow and St. Petersburg. Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army. ” Russian celebrities and celebrities have also opposed the war.

Gadget Clock correspondent Amy Kellogg reports that a Russian pollster has announced that it will delay releasing war-related results until the “special operation” is over, and Koffler agrees that the image inside the country means the attack remains unpopular and the information war is so effective. No.

Should a Russian journalist leave state TV for fear of his life after condemning Ukraine’s aggression?

Russia and Ukraine are both involved in some level of confusion, with each side failing to report its own losses, most notably by reporting the deaths of thousands of enemies. But Russia turned a blind eye and gave a tough number on Wednesday when the state-linked outlet RIA reported 498 troops lost and another 1,597 wounded.

The British Defense Ministry said on the second day of the attack that Russia had lost 450 troops. In an update on the eighth day, the British Ministry said that the Russian damage would “almost certainly be more substantial” than the 498 reported by the RIA.

‘Spin’ is almost certain

Dan Hoffman, a contributor to Gadget Clock and head of the former CIA station in Moscow, told Gadget Clock Digital that it is difficult to draw conclusions from abroad, but that Russia is almost certainly moving around as much as possible.

Fearing for his life, the Russian journalist fled the country

“The way you conduct information activities is that you tell part of the truth and lie about the rest,” Hoffman said. “Vladimir Putin knows how to do it. He is a former KGB agent.”

And Putin is planning to extend his iron fist to the rest of the country, as reports indicate he will declare martial law on Friday. Before Putin made his announcement, some civilians fled the country to the border.

Alec Luhan, a former Guardian and Telegraph correspondent who reported from inside Russia last week, wrote on Twitter that he and other journalists had fled the country before the border was closed and martial law was enforced.

“Tickets are mostly sold out,” Luhan wrote. “Packed flight. Other passengers said they feared being trapped in Russia, being arrested or forced to fight a war they did not support. I don’t know if they would be able to return.”

