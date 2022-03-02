World

Ukraine war: Russia state media reports 498 troops dead, denies conscripts deployed in Ukraine

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine war: Russia state media reports 498 troops dead, denies conscripts deployed in Ukraine
Written by admin
Ukraine war: Russia state media reports 498 troops dead, denies conscripts deployed in Ukraine

Ukraine war: Russia state media reports 498 troops dead, denies conscripts deployed in Ukraine

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia’s state-run media outlet RIA reported that the armed forces lost 498 troops, and another 1,597 were wounded when the first confession of a difficult number for casualties occurred during the invasion of Ukraine.

On February 24, local time, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. World leaders and diplomats have strongly condemned the attack and vowed tough sanctions in response.

Russia launches biggest air strike on Ukraine: Live Update

Russia on Sunday acknowledged for the first time since Ukraine announced the death toll in the thousands, although no one has been able to independently verify Ukraine’s claims. The UK Ministry of Defense said on Friday that 450 Russians had been killed – the second day of the conflict.

The first figures given by Russia’s state media claim that about 498 soldiers were killed by the end of the first week.

The RIA also quoted a spokesman for Russia’s Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, as referring to the attack as a “special military operation.”

China refuses to approve Russia’s bombing of Ukraine, pledges continued ‘normal trade cooperation’

“All possible assistance has been provided to the families of the victims,” ​​Konashenkov said.

However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Al Qaeda in Iraq and the Levant.

“The information disseminated by many Western and individual Russian media outlets about the alleged” indefinite “loss of the Russian group is deliberately misleading,” Konashekov argued.

READ Also  Syrian refugee opens middle eastern restaurant in Paterson, New Jersey

The number of Ukrainian refugees could soon reach 1 million: ‘growing rapidly’

His rare confession that Russia has struggled to control the information war independently at home – as he puts it, “the private Russian media” – has probably pleased him to hear more reports than Putin.

Much of the analysis of what Russia did wrong with its aggression, which Putin believed would end just three days later, focused on the relatively untrained troops that make up a significant portion of the military.

The Warsaw Institute estimates that between 50% and 70% of Russian military personnel are recruited, according to The Washington Post.

#Ukraine #war #Russia #state #media #reports #troops #dead #denies #conscripts #deployed #Ukraine

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Elizabeth Howell murder: SUNY Potsdam cancels classes; off-campus shooting deemed 'random act of violence'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment