Ukraine war: Russia state media reports 498 troops dead, denies conscripts deployed in Ukraine

Russia’s state-run media outlet RIA reported that the armed forces lost 498 troops, and another 1,597 were wounded when the first confession of a difficult number for casualties occurred during the invasion of Ukraine.

On February 24, local time, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. World leaders and diplomats have strongly condemned the attack and vowed tough sanctions in response.

Russia on Sunday acknowledged for the first time since Ukraine announced the death toll in the thousands, although no one has been able to independently verify Ukraine’s claims. The UK Ministry of Defense said on Friday that 450 Russians had been killed – the second day of the conflict.

The first figures given by Russia’s state media claim that about 498 soldiers were killed by the end of the first week.

The RIA also quoted a spokesman for Russia’s Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, as referring to the attack as a “special military operation.”

“All possible assistance has been provided to the families of the victims,” ​​Konashenkov said.

“The information disseminated by many Western and individual Russian media outlets about the alleged” indefinite “loss of the Russian group is deliberately misleading,” Konashekov argued.

His rare confession that Russia has struggled to control the information war independently at home – as he puts it, “the private Russian media” – has probably pleased him to hear more reports than Putin.

Much of the analysis of what Russia did wrong with its aggression, which Putin believed would end just three days later, focused on the relatively untrained troops that make up a significant portion of the military.

The Warsaw Institute estimates that between 50% and 70% of Russian military personnel are recruited, according to The Washington Post.