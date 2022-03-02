Ukraine war: Russian opposition leader Navalny calls for daily protests against ‘insane czar’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called on his country’s people to protest on a daily basis and called President Vladimir Putin a “clearly insane tsar” for attacking Ukraine.

Protests in Russia began immediately and continued despite swift and harsh crackdowns by police in every major city, including the capital Moscow and the city of St. Petersburg. According to U.S. officials, Russian leaders have been arrested for plotting to assassinate President Alexander Lukashenko in Ukraine.

Russia launches biggest air strike on Ukraine: Live Update

In a long series of tweets posted by his spokesman on Wednesday, Navalny called on his people to avoid becoming a “nation of frightened silent people” and instead “fight for peace.”

“I urge everyone to take to the streets and fight for peace,” he wrote. “Putin is not Russia. And if there is anything in Russia right now that you can be proud of, it is the 6824 people who were detained because – without a call – they took to the streets with placards saying ‘no war’.”

Pictures, videos of Russia-Ukraine war show devastation as Putin regime escalates violence in urban areas

He extended his call to people “in Belarus or on the other side of the planet”, saying that the protests should take place every weekday and at noon “on weekends and holidays”.

“We must gnash our teeth and come out in fear and demand an end to the war,” he said. “Each arrested person must be replaced by two newcomers.”

The Ukrainian port city mayor has reported extensive casualties

“Everything has a price, and now, in the spring of 2022, we have to pay that price.”

Navalny has been a staunch opponent of Putin’s rule in Russia, creating an alleged threat to the president that he was poisoned with a nerve agent and later arrested. He is currently in jail for parole violations, but he remains as outspoken as ever.

Seven days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the independent Russian watchdog group OVD-info tracked the number of people arrested and counted 6,858 as of March 2.