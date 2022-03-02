World

Ukraine war: Russian opposition leader Navalny calls for daily protests against ‘insane czar’

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine war: Russian opposition leader Navalny calls for daily protests against ‘insane czar’
Written by admin
Ukraine war: Russian opposition leader Navalny calls for daily protests against ‘insane czar’

Ukraine war: Russian opposition leader Navalny calls for daily protests against ‘insane czar’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called on his country’s people to protest on a daily basis and called President Vladimir Putin a “clearly insane tsar” for attacking Ukraine.

Protests in Russia began immediately and continued despite swift and harsh crackdowns by police in every major city, including the capital Moscow and the city of St. Petersburg. According to U.S. officials, Russian leaders have been arrested for plotting to assassinate President Alexander Lukashenko in Ukraine.

Russia launches biggest air strike on Ukraine: Live Update

In a long series of tweets posted by his spokesman on Wednesday, Navalny called on his people to avoid becoming a “nation of frightened silent people” and instead “fight for peace.”

“I urge everyone to take to the streets and fight for peace,” he wrote. “Putin is not Russia. And if there is anything in Russia right now that you can be proud of, it is the 6824 people who were detained because – without a call – they took to the streets with placards saying ‘no war’.”

Pictures, videos of Russia-Ukraine war show devastation as Putin regime escalates violence in urban areas

He extended his call to people “in Belarus or on the other side of the planet”, saying that the protests should take place every weekday and at noon “on weekends and holidays”.

“We must gnash our teeth and come out in fear and demand an end to the war,” he said. “Each arrested person must be replaced by two newcomers.”

READ Also  Rookie NYPD Officer Sumit Sulan Hailed A Hero For Quick Actions In Deadly Harlem Shooting – Gadget Clock

The Ukrainian port city mayor has reported extensive casualties

“Everything has a price, and now, in the spring of 2022, we have to pay that price.”

Navalny has been a staunch opponent of Putin’s rule in Russia, creating an alleged threat to the president that he was poisoned with a nerve agent and later arrested. He is currently in jail for parole violations, but he remains as outspoken as ever.

Seven days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the independent Russian watchdog group OVD-info tracked the number of people arrested and counted 6,858 as of March 2.

#Ukraine #war #Russian #opposition #leader #Navalny #calls #daily #protests #insane #czar

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  John Griffin, former CNN producer pleads not guilty

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment