Ukraine war: Russia's corruption is 'no doubt' affecting its military's combat performance

22 mins ago
Russia’s historic corruption may have hurt its military and undermined its ability to sustain its war effort in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and the war did not go as planned by Russian President Vladimir Putin. British Ministry of Defense and U.S. officials regularly note that the Russian military has made slow progress, even taking several days to meet the first target of the day.

But more problems for Russian troops will be supply and equipment defects: Pictures on social media indicate that soldiers carried expired rations in 2015 and equipment appears to be out of date, radio communications are transmitted on open channels and long-range capabilities are lacking. Tanks and vehicles Abandoned during the war Show evidence of poor maintenance and care.

The Russian Federation budgets approximately $ 60 billion to $ 70 billion annually to finance its military, which helps maintain salaries and training costs, maintain gear and facilities, and develop or purchase new weapons, gear and vehicles. If the military does not translate this into its war effort, it raises the question of whether Russia’s corruption has undermined its ability to fight.

Rebecca Koffler, a former defense intelligence official, says Russia has a habit of seizing old equipment, but corruption is affecting “absolutely” everything, including the military, cutting off both private businesses and the mafia.

“Corruption is so widespread,” Koffler told Gadget Clock Digital. “Russia doesn’t have the same intelligence – it’s the former Soviet Union, and it doesn’t have the culture of testing because no one will believe it.”

The oligarchs – the billionaires who control the whole of Russian industry – and the Russian setup between the mafias are quite unique compared to the West. Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Spohr told Gadget Clock Digital that while there is no specific organized crime zone in the military, it does provide “certain” organized crime to some extent in the Russian military.

“We talk about how the U.S. military is a reflection of U.S. society, and we didn’t have this problem with gangs in the military a long time ago,” Spohr explained. “By the same token, it would be surprising if there were no organized crime in the Russian military because Russian society is full of organized crime. It’s almost like any other economy the way Russia operates.”

He said the Russian military prefers its navy over its military, which could contribute to the poor rations and guns seen on social media. But he added that while the Russian military acquired apparently new weapons and equipment through its acquisition bureau, there was no doubt “a certain amount of corruption.”

“There’s corruption, abuse, all these kinds of things,” Spohr said. “So people are moving away from the top, maybe accepting inferior things in some cases, sometimes enriching themselves by signing deals with their favorite oligarchs – all of these things happen.”

But Spohr stressed that strategic problems and logical errors were probably more responsible for Russia’s staggering performance in Ukraine than any possible corruption.

Dan Hoffman, a Gadget Clock contributor and head of the former CIA station in Moscow, argues that we do not know to what extent corruption has affected the Russian military – only the military is “challenged” and cannot explain why.

He argued that the planned resumption of supplies and forces after the 2008 Georgia invasion had never caught on, or that the military had not attempted a full-scale offensive since World War II and was unprepared for the reality of such an operation.


